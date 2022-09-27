ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston announces next 'no questions asked' gun buyback event

By Daniela Hurtado, Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn41T_0iATrO4B00

Houston city leaders announced another gun buyback event will be hosted on October 8 at METRO Park and Ride in Alief.

At the last event, more than $100,000 was used to purchase no-questions-asked guns from people across the Houston area.

City leaders say they aim to do things a little differently this time.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously told ABC13 that they wouldn't be taking back or purchasing ghost guns this time around.

He said during July's event, people 3D printed or made guns specifically for the gun buyback program, so this time, that won't be an option.

SEE ALSO: Houston leaders call for gun reform, saying lack of restrictions adds to crime problem

Whether gun restrictions can truly pass in Texas remains to be seen, but the reality that Houston faces is that a lack of them are driving crime rates.

Back in July, cars lined up with countless people aiming to trade their guns for a cash gift card as one sliver of the city's crime-fighting initiative, One Safe Houston.

"Some people had guns in their home and wanted to dispose of them. They knew they needed to dispose of them, and it was an easy way to do it," said Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Some believe the current layout of the event has the potential of impacting public safety, considering it's a no-questions-asked gun buyback.

Representatives with the Harris County District Attorney's Office have already expressed concerns.

"If there's a gun that's turned in that can be linked to a crime, and there's no questions asked, and the person that turns it in is not identified, then effectively -- we put a blindfold to law enforcement," David Mitcham, First Assistant District Attorney, told ABC13 several weeks ago.

City leaders said the July gun buyback event attracted more community members than planned.

The mayor previously told ABC13 that they'd be adding more staff at the next event.

Turner is set to announce the location of the next event and what else they may be doing differently this time around at 3:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the city, partners for the upcoming event will include U.S. Congressman Al Green, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Precinct 1, Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, District F, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and METRO representatives.

Comments / 16

Steve Edmondson
3d ago

You can’t buy back something you NEVER owned…The way I see it is you are just using our tax dollars for your own personal project without our consent.

Reply
6
wallded sniffer
3d ago

Criminals won't give up their guns, also, how can you BUY BACK something you never sold.

Reply
9
commonsense
3d ago

Ineffective way to prevent crime. Try locking up the criminals instead of coddling them.

Reply
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
