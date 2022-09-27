Indoor shooting range allowed over objection of neighboring stables

Developers of an indoor shooting range will be able to build the facility over objections from the operator of an adjacent horse stable and riding school.

The Greenville Board of Adjustment voted 6-1 last week to award the special use permit to Coastal Plains Shooting Academy, which plans to open a 14,000-square-foot facility on nearly 4.4 acres on Diamond Drive in northern Greenville.

The new facility will be located off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, near Whichard Road, between A&B Supply Co. and Hunter Haven Farm, which boards and trains horses and provides riding lessons.

Hunter Haven’s owner, Emily Bates, protested the request, saying the sound of gunfire would frighten the horses and potentially harm her business.

The shooting academy applicants, Mitchell Meeks and Michael Biggerstaff, said the shooting range would have soundproofing and baffling to prevent bullets from exiting the walls.

Thursday’s request is the second time Meeks and Biggerstaff have sought a special use permit to operate an indoor shooting range.

They obtained the first permit to operate an indoor shooting range in a building located on Staton Road located between the CSX railroad and Coastal AgroBusiness.

A representative of Coastal AgroBusiness said company officials feared noise from the shooting range would disturb employees and customers.

After the Board of Adjustment granted the shooting range its special use permit, Coastal AgroBusiness filed a Petition for Judicial Review, which would require the case to be heard by a judge in Pitt County Civil Superior Court. Meeks and Biggerstaff surrendered the permit for Staton Road.

“It would be in complete compliance with the noise regulations as outlined by the city guidelines,” Biggerstaff said.

The building is about as soundproof as it can be. It will be structured so no bullets can escape,” Meeks said. Along with a 12-lane shooting range, the building will have a retail space for the sale of guns, accessories and ammunition, they said.

Bates, who bought the farm in 2014, said she has 16 horses on her property along with cats and dogs.

“The thought of the fire range going beside my animals terrifies me,” she said. “I do think it will hurt my business.”

Her clients have shown great concern about having their horses near a shooting range.

“I would not have purchased the property if the gun range had been there before I bought the land,” Bates said.

Alysa Aarup, who described herself as a friend, a client and student of Bates, asked to speak on Bates’ behalf.

“Horses are very sensitive to loud noises including fireworks, gunfire and similar sounds. They are flight animals and will run if they are frightened,” Aarup said. This could happen when a horse is grazing, or during lessons and could injure the animal, its rider or trainer.

The board members discussed adjourning the public hearing and asking both sets of speakers to bring back information about but ultimately decided against it.

Before the board can vote to approve or deny a requested permit, it must find that the project meets seven guidelines.

Board of Adjustment member Hunt McKinnon said he believed the shooting range would harm Bates’ business, violating the requirement that a project “will not injure, by value or otherwise, adjoining or abutting property or public improvements in the neighborhood.”

McKinnon argued that Bates’ statement that she would not have bought the farm if a shooting range had been nearby demonstrates the property’s value would be affected. Other board members argued that Bates did not present documentation that the property’s value would be harmed.

The board voted that Bates’ property would not be injured.

They then voted 6-1 to issue the special use permit with several conditions.

The conditions included no outdoor shooting, complying with the sound levels in the city’s noise ordinance, no loitering or outdoor activities and complying with state and federal laws and regulations. The owners also have to submit a site plan, final plat, erosion control and stormwater management approval, if required, before a building permit is issued.