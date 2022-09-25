Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Rihanna Has Finally Sold Her $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills House at a Loss After a Series of Unfortunate Events
Rihanna has spent years trying to unload her Hollywood Hills mansion, and it finally happened — but probably not for the price she hoped.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
White Comedian Rob O’Reilly Fired After Using N-Word Multiple Times On Carnival Cruise
“If you’re offended get [the f*ck] out,” the comedian reportedly said to upset patrons. It’s usually frowned upon to record comedians during their performances, but earlier this month, a patron travelling with Carnival Cruises felt compelled to pull out her camera and film white jokester Rob O’Reilly as he casually said the n-word multiple times throughout his set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”
The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Admits To Breaking Down After Brother Stole Yung Bleu & $469K From Him
The rapper got candid in a recent interview. Fans may be used to Boosie making headlines over his social media antics, but the Baton Rouge rapper is now sharing a more vulnerable side of his journey after releasing his new book Cross The Tracks: A Memoir. Fresh off the premiere of his film, Waterboyz, which is officially due out on Sept. 28th, Boosie opened up about the dark period in his life when his brother, Taquari Hatch, stole money and a music artist from him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica
Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
Rihanna Will Perform At Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
The nine-time Grammy Award winner will headline this year’s halftime show in Glendale, Arizona.
papermag.com
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud Performance
Rolling Loud, known as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, suffered from a series of incidents over the weekend during their annual New York gathering. One of their headliners, A$AP Rocky, took to Twitter to take responsibility for one of the most-discussed disappointments of the weekend. —...
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute
Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NY Set: 'I Am So Hurt Right Now!'
New York, NY – A$AP Rocky has issued an apology after his Rolling Loud New York performance was cut short. The Harlem rapper headlined day two of the traveling festival at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (September 24), but his show ended on an anticlimactic note when his microphone was turned off after just 30 minutes.
EW.com
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?
The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Flexes Diamond Flip-Flops During London Fashion Week
Ye knows how to stunt on the best of ‘em. Kanye West’s fashion sense has always been unique. One would just have to look at all of his clothing collections to understand this. Ye likes to do things differently and for the most part, he is the one setting the trends. For instance, Kanye was largely responsible for making baggy, minimalist, neutral-colored clothes extremely popular. Ye was made fun of for these types of garments, but in the long run, he won.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Lawyer Can’t Find Rapper Or Trademark His Name: Report
A lawyer for the plaintiff said 6ix9ine “is constantly on the move and has security that surrounds him making personal service practically impossible.”. The Trademark Trial and Appeals Board shut down 6ix9ine from securing a trademark for his stage name. He is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Warren Hamilton, who used the moniker SIX9 since 2007.
hotnewhiphop.com
machine-gun-kelly
EST Gee Gives King-Like Gifts To MGK, Jack Harlow, And More. One thing about Gee? He loves his jewelry. Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Gunna, Young Thug, & Landon Barker On “die in california”. Machine Gun Kelly added some hip-hop to his recent pop punk album. By Alexander...
