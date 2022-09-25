The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.

