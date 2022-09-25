ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News

Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
