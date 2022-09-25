Read full article on original website
Related
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal
It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News
Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Nia Long breaks silence after fiance Ime Udoka's suspension for Celtics relationship scandal
Actress Nia Long has spoken out after her fiance Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Long and Udoka have been together since 2010, with the actress publicly rooting him on during the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals last season. The pair have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Jayson Tatum Reveals How He Found Out About Ime Udoka Suspension
The Celtics coach was suspended for the 2022–23 season after he was reportedly involved in an “improper” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
Comments / 1