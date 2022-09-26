While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers

Read full article on original website
shelby
2d ago
Where are DeSantis supporters now ???? He clearly was trying to stick it to these states and it's going to backfire. From the farms to nursing homes... all over the states... help is needed !!!! How did he think his state was better off ???
Mike Manning
1d ago
actually read the the asylum laws They must be fleeing due to religious or political persecution and in the first country that they enter Not 5 countries later
Mary Flinn
1d ago
You know CNN....You can't have it both ways. I didn't even read the article because of the title. Also, their not legal until they go thru the court system. I'm sure Martha's Vinyard can afford to take care of them too. They just don't want them taking up space they can rent out.
Hurricane Ian could push food prices even higher
Hurricane Ian is the latest natural disaster to impact food prices. The storm hitting Florida is already forcing orange juice futures to rise, and it may soon squeeze the country's fertilizer supply — which could have a far-reaching impact.
Biden tells Floridians to heed warnings over Hurricane Ian: 'The danger is real'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Florida residents to heed precautions and listen to officials as the "incredibly dangerous" Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday and is bringing a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge to the state.
Airports and airlines brace for a major impact from Hurricane Ian
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh). Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
The ways Hurricane Ian is an unprecedented storm for Florida's Gulf Coast
If Hurricane Ian makes landfall with maximum winds of at least 155 mph, it will be the most intense storm on record for the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.
Justice Department reaches $13 million settlement with New Jersey mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color
The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three counties in New Jersey.
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
Biden administration 'actively' working on request for foreign diesel ship to enter port in Puerto Rico
The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to approve a federal waiver to permit a foreign diesel ship to enter a port in Puerto Rico, but administration officials have emphasized that they need to ensure the move would be legal before they move forward.
Hear why a CNN meteorologist fears Hurricane Ian will be 'deadly'
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian makes landfall
The operators of Florida's popular theme parks are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian as it's made landfall. Here's where things stand with them and other tourist sites, plus cruises.
Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”
Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Watch CNN meteorologist report through Hurricane Ian winds
Category 4 Hurricane Ian will soon make landfall on Florida’s western coast. Parts of the state are being battered with hurricane-force winds and gusts. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has more from Bradenton, Florida.
wgac.com
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Florida Orders 300,000 Residents To Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida, and Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering residents to evacuate. Tampa officials made the announcement today, Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, the Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed Florida areas in preparation. “We did not make this decision easily, but the storm poses a serious...
KVUE
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
