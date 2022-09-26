ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers

By Vanessa Yurkevich
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
shelby
2d ago

Where are DeSantis supporters now ???? He clearly was trying to stick it to these states and it's going to backfire. From the farms to nursing homes... all over the states... help is needed !!!! How did he think his state was better off ???

Mike Manning
1d ago

actually read the the asylum laws They must be fleeing due to religious or political persecution and in the first country that they enter Not 5 countries later

Mary Flinn
1d ago

You know CNN....You can't have it both ways. I didn't even read the article because of the title. Also, their not legal until they go thru the court system. I'm sure Martha's Vinyard can afford to take care of them too. They just don't want them taking up space they can rent out.

The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh). Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”

Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
FLORIDA STATE
