Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash

WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Rutgers drops masking mandate for students in NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms. The revision of its COVID-19 protocols, just a few weeks after the start of the semester, starts Saturday. "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic, we are eager to return...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
#Johnson University#American Football#Manasquan High School
105.7 The Hawk

A Special Place for Special Children

It was five months ago that a dream became a reality with the grand opening of the RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams at the Ocean Orthopedic Associates Complex in Toms River. Inspired by the dedication of Christian and Mary Kane on behalf of their son Gavin this version of the Field of Dreams is a special needs private community open to those regardless of age or ability. It was designed to encourage and engage individuals in physical and social activity and contains a baseball field, basketball and bocce court, playground, miniature golf course, picnic area and more.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

