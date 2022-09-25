ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills show poor clock management in loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills showed some poor clock management in their 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Bills displayed poor clock management at the end of both halves, costing themselves potential points in what was a very close game. At the end of the first half, the game...
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
An Open Letter To Broncos Country: Stop Bashing Russell Wilson

Let me start out by saying this, it's not all of the fans but a lot. The NFL season is young. There have been 3 games played and currently the Denver Broncos are sitting at 2-1 and in first place in the very strong AFC West division with a first year and first time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback in Russell Wilson.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are turning more doubters each week into believers. Still undefeated and still thumping their chests, the Dolphins will take aim at a 4-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season this week when they face off with the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals Thursday. The Dolphins are fresh off a 21-19 home win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, while the Bengals just got their first victory of the season by beating the New York Jets on the road last Sunday, 27-12. With all that said, here are three Week 4 predictions we have for the Dolphins.
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

