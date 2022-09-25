Read full article on original website
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins are turning more doubters each week into believers. Still undefeated and still thumping their chests, the Dolphins will take aim at a 4-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season this week when they face off with the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals Thursday. The Dolphins are fresh off a 21-19 home win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, while the Bengals just got their first victory of the season by beating the New York Jets on the road last Sunday, 27-12. With all that said, here are three Week 4 predictions we have for the Dolphins.
