Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
LeSean McCoy claims Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'knows nothing about' play-calling
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime on Sunday, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safely to close out the first half after they...
Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win
“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
‘Frustrated and angry’: Derek Carr, Davante Adams vocal on staring down 0-3 hole
A lot of talk coming into the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans revolved around Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking accountability for the first two losses. Carr has shown flashes of putting it all together this season, but has yet to string together two complete halves of football, most notably during the Raiders’ Week 2 collapse against the Arizona Cardinals that saw them relinquish a 20-0 first half lead. However, the Raiders have fallen short yet again, defeated by the Titans in a close 24-22 game, and now Carr and Davante Adams are left wondering what else they must do to climb out of their 0-3 rut.
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
