ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Costco CFO addresses future of $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal on earnings call

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyQlj_0iARWKma00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0Xev_0iARWKma00

(NEXSTAR) – Goods all over the shelves at Costco’s massive warehouses may have their prices forced up by inflation, but at least one food court deal isn’t going anywhere, company leadership confirmed.

During an earnings call Thursday, Costco CFO Richard Galanti fielded a question on the famous hot dog-and-soda combo deal, which still sells for $1.50 at Costco food courts around the country despite record inflation.

An analyst from Truist Securities asked Galanti about the “line in the sand” the company has drawn for the food court combo, as well as rotisserie chicken, which still retails for $4.99. Galanti said Costco isn’t explicitly raising prices in other sectors to make up for losses at the food court, but the profit margins they’re seeing in the gas and travel sectors make it easier to keep offering the discount.

“Those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer,” he said, before quickly correcting himself: “Forever.”

Galanti said that while other businesses struggled during the peak COVID-19 pandemic, it brought more people into Costco, and they’re still seeing that benefit years later. “The enormity of the improvement in the bottom line … we’re better than we were two years ago.”

Costco says the price of the hot dog-and-soda pairing hasn’t changed since the combo deal was introduced in the mid-1980s.

Costco isn’t the only company that’s made such a commitment; AriZona recently told Nexstar it has no plans to raise the price of its signature 99-cent canned iced tea, despite mounting inflation.

Last month, prices of consumer goods were up 8.3% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over the summer, the retailer did raise the price of two other food court items: 20-ounce sodas and chicken bakes. The sodas went from $0.59 to $0.69, and a chicken bake now costs $3.99 instead of $2.99.

Galanti admitted membership fees might go up in the future, but the company was focused on growing sales before making that change. A basic Costco membership costs $60 – and as of 2020, you need one to eat at the food court.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local football games rescheduled due to threat of Hurricane Ian

(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is causing scheduling chaos for Week 7 of the high school football season. More than half-a-dozen games that were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday have now been rescheduled for Wednesday of this week. Our WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week was going to be Bluffton vs. Hilton […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
hunker.com

Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Hot Dog#Food Courts#Consumer Goods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Costco Cfo#Truist Securities
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
The Associated Press

Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart and Target plan to begin offering deals and price matching offers earlier this year to keep up with Americans pressed by soaring inflation and looking for ways to ease the potential sting of holiday shopping. For two years now, shoppers have started preparing for the holidays early but last year it was because the global supply chain had been scrambled as nations began to emerge from the pandemic. This year, experts believe it is a rapid rise in prices, also tied to pandemic stricken economies, that will drive Americans to shop early to avoid prices that they believe could rise even further and to spread out the spending as they pay more for gasoline, food, and just about everything else. The holiday sales strategies, announced on Thursday, come amid what is expected to be slower holiday sales growth compared with a year ago. AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will be up anywhere from 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%. The current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.
BUSINESS
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy