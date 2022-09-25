FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team used some late magic to force a tie near the end of regulation at Fairfield Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a chance at what would have been their second overtime win of the weekend. But after a marathon double-overtime session, the game went to a shootout that was not decided until the ninth attempt for each team. The Stags ultimately came away with the win on midfielder Agustina Casteluchi's goal, making the final 3-2. Yale (5-3, 1-0 Ivy League) was coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win at Brown. Fairfield (3-6, 0-0 NEC) scored the only goal of the first half, by attacker Julianna Kratz at 21:05. Shots were even at 3-3 for the half.

