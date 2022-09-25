ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Earn 1-1 Draw at No. 4 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The Yale men's soccer team once again shined on the national stage. Kahveh Zahiroleslam's goal at 68:33 earned the Bulldogs a 1-1 draw at No. 4 Duke on a gorgeous night at Koskinen Stadium. Both teams entered unbeaten, and the game certainly lived up to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Takes Third at 46th Annual Macdonald Cup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a trio of top-10 finishes, the Yale men's golf program finished third in the 46th annual Macdonald Cup at the world-famous Yale Golf Course this weekend. First year Will Lodge highlighted a strong weekend for the Bulldogs, taking second on the individual leaderboard. Minnesota...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Dominate at Princeton Invitational; Win by 12 Strokes

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's golf program dominated at the Princeton Invitational this weekend behind three top-10 finishes – including a third-place finish from senior Ami Gianchandani – to win the tournament title at the Springdale Golf Club. Competing in a field that included all six...
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Earn First Place at Hoyt Trophy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing at three events this weekend. The Bulldogs battled challenging conditions at three regattas, coming away with first at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, and sixth at the Salt Pond Invite. The Hoyt Trophy was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hanover, NH
Sports
City
Enfield, NH
City
Hanover, NH
New Haven, CT
Sports
yalebulldogs.com

Fairfield Edges Yale in Shootout, 3-2

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team used some late magic to force a tie near the end of regulation at Fairfield Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a chance at what would have been their second overtime win of the weekend. But after a marathon double-overtime session, the game went to a shootout that was not decided until the ninth attempt for each team. The Stags ultimately came away with the win on midfielder Agustina Casteluchi's goal, making the final 3-2. Yale (5-3, 1-0 Ivy League) was coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win at Brown. Fairfield (3-6, 0-0 NEC) scored the only goal of the first half, by attacker Julianna Kratz at 21:05. Shots were even at 3-3 for the half.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale Women S Sailing#Dartmouth#Bulldogs
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Nyberg: Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford. The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy