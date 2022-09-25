Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Earn 1-1 Draw at No. 4 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – The Yale men's soccer team once again shined on the national stage. Kahveh Zahiroleslam's goal at 68:33 earned the Bulldogs a 1-1 draw at No. 4 Duke on a gorgeous night at Koskinen Stadium. Both teams entered unbeaten, and the game certainly lived up to the...
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Takes Third at 46th Annual Macdonald Cup
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a trio of top-10 finishes, the Yale men's golf program finished third in the 46th annual Macdonald Cup at the world-famous Yale Golf Course this weekend. First year Will Lodge highlighted a strong weekend for the Bulldogs, taking second on the individual leaderboard. Minnesota...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Dominate at Princeton Invitational; Win by 12 Strokes
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's golf program dominated at the Princeton Invitational this weekend behind three top-10 finishes – including a third-place finish from senior Ami Gianchandani – to win the tournament title at the Springdale Golf Club. Competing in a field that included all six...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Earn First Place at Hoyt Trophy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing at three events this weekend. The Bulldogs battled challenging conditions at three regattas, coming away with first at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, and sixth at the Salt Pond Invite. The Hoyt Trophy was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yalebulldogs.com
Fairfield Edges Yale in Shootout, 3-2
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team used some late magic to force a tie near the end of regulation at Fairfield Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a chance at what would have been their second overtime win of the weekend. But after a marathon double-overtime session, the game went to a shootout that was not decided until the ninth attempt for each team. The Stags ultimately came away with the win on midfielder Agustina Casteluchi's goal, making the final 3-2. Yale (5-3, 1-0 Ivy League) was coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win at Brown. Fairfield (3-6, 0-0 NEC) scored the only goal of the first half, by attacker Julianna Kratz at 21:05. Shots were even at 3-3 for the half.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
The Big E sets record attendance numbers over weekend
Nearly 287,000 people visited the Big E fairgrounds between Friday and Sunday. That's up almost 7 percent form last year at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
Nyberg: Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford. The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Register Citizen
NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Comments / 0