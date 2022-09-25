Read full article on original website
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner headlines decorated field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament is just one day away and will be well represented in its 55th competition. The tournament is headlined by the defending champion and #12 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Sam Burns, who has four PGA Tour victories in the last 16 months.
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice is prepared to file an action against the city of Jackson under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but hopes negotiations with the city can prevent the need to. Monday, DOJ notified Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba that it was prepared to file...
