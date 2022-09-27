ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Mattituck

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orghS_0iAR3u7G00

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Mattituck on Sunday night.

The NWS was surveying the damage on Monday before making their determination. They say the twister had winds of between 75-85 mph, was 75 yards wide and lasted around three minutes.

The NWS told News 12 it is important that it surveys the damage before cleanup begins to determine if it was straight line energy or a tornado that created the mess.

The destruction is about 1 mile wide stretching from Love Lane to Sound Avenue. The storm ripped down trees, limbs and power lines throughout the area.

"I heard this horrible crash, and water was pouring in through the ceiling, and there was a big branch lodged in my TV room where a tree had come down and destroyed the roof," says Nancy Burt, of Mattituck.

Sean O'Neil, who lives off of Sound Avenue, says the wind picked up and knocked over a 150-pound cooler filled with ice. He says it also tossed tents, chairs and anything that was not nailed down.

"I was in bed - I heard this rumbling noise - like a forest driving through the street," O'Neil says. "It got me concerned to get up and look around - the rain was coming down, I was like, 'Wow, this is a storm.'"

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXbcj_0iAR3u7G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoFGt_0iAR3u7G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRlc0_0iAR3u7G00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Heavy Rain Expected Over Weekend in Huntington

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Huntington area Saturday, as remnants of Hurricane Ian head to the Northeast. The National Weather Service said Friday that Long Island could expect 2 to 3 inches of rain and gusting winds starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday, the weather service said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Suffolk County this weekend

The remnants of Ian are expected to bring windy, rainy conditions this weekend through early next week, disrupting weekend events and ushering in a blustery start to October. A total of three to four inches of rain are expected in eastern Suffolk County through Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible depending on where heavy rain banding sets up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22

• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
SAG HARBOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattituck, NY
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Power Lines#A Forest
News 12

Officials: 88-year-old woman found safe in Redding following Silver Alert

Officials say an 88-year-old woman was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Friday. Margaret Barton, also known as 'Peggy' wandered from Meadow Ridge Senior Housing around 2:30 a.m. but was later found safe on the campus. Barton's disappearance prompted a Silver Alert and a brief search before she...
REDDING, CT
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Amityville After Crashing Vehicle into School Mini Bus

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in North Amityville this morning. Nia Cooper was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northbound on Albany Avenue, south of Russell Court, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet minibus, owned by Educational Bus, at approximately 8 a.m.
AMITYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Serious Crash in Hamden

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon. Officials said they responded to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It's unknown if...
HAMDEN, CT
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 29

AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at 8:39 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.... more. MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
News 12

News 12

110K+
Followers
37K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy