ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wh5js_0iAR13mw00

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman stuffed a cruel, arrogant Tucker Carlson insult down the Fox News host’s throat on Sunday.

Carlson snidely blasted Fetterman’s tattoos as “fake” and portrayed the lieutenant governor as weak on crime in his opening monologue early this month. (Carlson, heir to an immense fortune whose net worth is estimated at $30 million , also claimed Fetterman was a fake blue-collar populist.)

“All your stupid little fake tattoos, it’s a costume, of course. Duh, it’s not real,” smirked Carlson.

Carlson could hardly have mangled that attack more. The tattoos Carlson mocked, Fetterman pointed out in an NBC op-ed on Sunday, commemorate people slain in violent crimes when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

“Tucker Carlson wants to talk about my tattoos. So let’s talk about them,” wrote Fetterman, who’s been leading in polls ahead of his November election against Donald Trump -endorsed GOP nominee Mehmet Oz .

“I have nine dates tattooed on my right forearm. Each one is a day on which someone died violently in Braddock, Pennsylvania, while I was mayor,” Fetterman explained. “Gun violence and violent crime might be jokes to someone like Carlson, but they are very real to people in towns like Braddock.”

Fetterman recounted some of the killings in his op-ed, including Christopher Williams, “shot dead delivering pizzas,” and 23-month-old Nyia Page, who was sexually assaulted by her father, then left to die in the snow.

The tattoos are “not some ‘costume.’ They are reminders of the people we have lost and what I am fighting for,” he wrote.

The stories of the people “whose lives we tragically lost still are with me every single day — not just on my arm but in every decision I make as an elected official,” Fetterman wrote. “They remind me of why I am here and why I’m doing this.”

Check out Fetterman’s full op-ed here .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 158

wayne stewart
2d ago

so can we see ozs tattoos of deaths that he remembers or is upset about or does he have the glorious butterfly tramp stamp above his butt to give trump something to look at while he's having his way with oz. I wonder if Tucker has a tattoo of a TV dinner on his arm. to remind himself why he never did a days work in his life

Reply(34)
58
Peter Mohr
2d ago

Hell Ya ! Now that was so genuine. MAGA has nothing that can answer to that. Oz is as phony as donalds tan.

Reply(5)
73
D S
2d ago

The tattoos are referred to as "fake"-- meaning that if fetterman is commemorating the deaths of these people, yet he has allowed violent criminals to be released and/or have no bail or punishment. The man-child fetterman is running his campaign on releasing more criminals. (And, the least of things, he needs to give up the sweatshirt costume and wear a suit.)

Reply(8)
11
Related
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Braddock, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Needles#Democratic#Senate#Fox News#Nbc#Gop
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
HuffPost

HuffPost

160K+
Followers
9K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy