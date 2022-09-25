Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
WDAM-TV
JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Tigers continue to put a hurtin’ on teams week in and week out. On Saturday, in-state and Southwestern Athletic Conference rival, the Mississippi Valley State Devils were the latest team to come to Jackson, only to leave with their heads held in defeat.
Vicksburg Post
Family members of Alcorn State football player among those killed in wreck
The mother and sister of an Alcorn State football player were among the four people killed in a head-on collision Saturday night. Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland, 43, and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were the mother and sister of Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith. They were heading home from Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman when the wreck occurred at the Warren-Issaquena county line on U.S. 61 North.
Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Jackson Free Press
New Downtown Restaurant, Arabella, Mercedes and BankPlus at The District
Latitudes, a new restaurant that offers burgers, po'boys, pasta, hot lunch specials and salads, opened inside local concert venue South Street Live (110 E. South St.) at the end of January. The restaurant's owner, Jackson resident Timothy Jackson, once ran an eatery called Hungry Jack's in Byram and also frequently...
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Vicksburg Post
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
WJTV.com
Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking...
Water giveaways held by Jackson museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
WLBT
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WLBT
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway. According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on...
JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute. According to Sam Brown, the […]
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. According to MHP, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling eastbound on the highway when […]
Comments / 0