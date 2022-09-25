Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints lost back-to-back games after absorbing a 22-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at the Bank of America Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Saints’ disappointing Week 3 loss. The Saints dropped to 1-2 following this humiliating loss to the Panthers on...
