Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
FBI honors Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force
The FBI honored the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force, for its outstanding contributions. The task force receive the Director's Community Leadership Award.
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away
A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting
Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church
A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park
Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly
BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
