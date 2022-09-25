ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Montana Talks

Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away

A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
Montana Talks

Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting

Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
Montana Talks

19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church

A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Montana Talks

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
KULR8

Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly

BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
