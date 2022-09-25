Read full article on original website
kykn.com
Salem Civic Center Customer Service Center Construction Begins
The City of Salem Customer Service Center is scheduled to open in 2023! The Customer Service Center will provide a centralized location for customers to apply for permits, pay utility bills or tickets, report concerns, request public records, reserve City of Salem facilities and register for programs. Cedar Mill Construction,...
freightwaves.com
Are ELDs making the trucking industry safer?
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has required full industry compliance with the ELD mandate since December 2019, so it’s reasonable to ask, is the device making the trucking industry safer?. While there is as yet no government-approved study providing definitive answers, Ronnie Brown III, who drives for Waterloo,...
Briefs: Electric vehicle charging station installed at Elgin High School
New Level 2 charging station adds rural charging option for local drivers. A new charging station provided by Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative adds a free rural charging option for local electric vehicle drivers. The ChargePoint Level 2 charging unit, installed in the north parking lot at Elgin High School, is now available for public use.
If Hurricane Ian limits gas supply in SC, this free app could help you find stations with fuel
Gas supply could be limited following Hurricane Ian. This app has added a feature to help you find service stations with fuel and power.
Inside the $350 million plan to reignite Steelton
A repurposed fire truck factory just a few miles south of downtown is slated to become the centerpiece of a new 36-acre community.Driving the news: Developers announced a plan yesterday for Steelton Village, a mixed-use neighborhood with 1,000 apartments, plus entertainment and commercial space.The project will surround The Fort, a factory-turned-business hub. Justin McAllister, owner and president of furniture business Fortner, acquired the 130-year-old building in 2017 and repurposed it with help from developer Kyle Katz.Why it matters: The pair tell Axios the $350 million expansion will breathe new life into an overlooked historic area along South High Street and...
