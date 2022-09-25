A repurposed fire truck factory just a few miles south of downtown is slated to become the centerpiece of a new 36-acre community.Driving the news: Developers announced a plan yesterday for Steelton Village, a mixed-use neighborhood with 1,000 apartments, plus entertainment and commercial space.The project will surround The Fort, a factory-turned-business hub. Justin McAllister, owner and president of furniture business Fortner, acquired the 130-year-old building in 2017 and repurposed it with help from developer Kyle Katz.Why it matters: The pair tell Axios the $350 million expansion will breathe new life into an overlooked historic area along South High Street and...

