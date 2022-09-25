ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS Sports

Aaron Judge home runs: How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox, TV channel, live stream as slugger tries for No. 61

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will try once again to deliver his 61st home run on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox. Judge recently became the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 60 home runs in a single season. He's one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League and franchise record. Maris nhomered 61 times for the 1961 Yankees.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Olivia Wilde
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Explains Why He Won’t Comment On Ime Udoka Scandal

Shaq isn’t interested in passing judgment. Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics. This season, the team will be without its head coach, and there is no doubt that the players are concerned about the future. When it comes to Udoka’s actions, there are plenty of...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Celebrate Division Title, Reflecting on Journey That ‘Made Us Stronger’

TORONTO — Immediately following the final out of Tuesday night's division-clinching win over the Blue Jays in Toronto, the Yankees' celebration was tame. New York's coaching staff embraced in the first-base dugout as Gleyber Torres fired to Anthony Rizzo to secure the final out of a 5-2 victory. The entire team hugged and shook hands as they methodically retreated off the field.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Braves Are Right There With The Top Contenders

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves are among the powerhouses in baseball. They may still be a game back of the New York Mets in the NL East, but that could change very quickly. There is a very important three-game series looming this coming weekend at Truist Park between...
MLB
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Reveals What He Lost By Not Getting Vaccinated

Kyrie has been through a lot over the past year. Kyrie Irving has been an interesting character over the last few years. He fancies himself as a free-thinker and when it comes to topics like COVID-19 and the vaccine, he has been known to dish out some controversial opinions. Of course, last season, he refused to get the vaccine and it ultimately led to him missing a lot of time out on the court.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Matt Barnes Clarifies Why He Backtracked On Ime Udoka Remarks

Matt Barnes is happy to admit when he’s wrong. At this point, every single NBA fan is aware of Ime Udoka and his extra-marital relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka cheated on Nia Long with this woman, and now, he will be suspended for the next year. Udoka could face plenty of other penalties, and it is not looking good for his career.
BOSTON, MA

