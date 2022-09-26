ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

UK may fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCyT6_0iAPwgri00

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found the short-form video app may have breached UK's data protection law by failing to safeguard privacy of children using the platform.

The investigation found that TikTok could have processed data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to provide proper information to its users in a transparent way.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.

"Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement," Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

"While we respect the ICO's role in safeguarding privacy in the UK, we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO in due course," a TikTok spokesperson said in a emailed statement to Reuters.

ICO's provisional view suggests that TikTok breached UK data protection law between May 2018 and July 2020.

In July, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee voted to approve a measure that would raise the age children are given special online privacy protections to 16 and bar targeted advertising to children by companies such as TikTok and Snapchat (SNAP.N) without consent. read more

($1 = 0.9339 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

TikTok says fake account removal increased 61% to 33.6M in Q2 2022

Covering the period from April 1 to June 30 this year, the report spans a wide gamut of self-reported data points around video and account takedowns, arguably most notable among them relating to that of fake accounts. TikTok reports that it removed 33.6 million fake accounts for the quarter, representing a 61% increase on the 20.8 million accounts it removed in the previous quarter. Looking further back to the corresponding second quarter last year shows that TikTok fake account removal rate has grown by more than 2,000% over 12 months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
itechpost.com

TikTok Faces £27-M Fine Over Child Privacy Violations in UK

TikTok's struggles amidst government scrutiny and legal action continue as the short video sharing platform faces a £27 million (around $29.2 million) fine in the United Kingdom after the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) found that the company may have violated data protection laws by failing to protect children's privacy between May 2018 and July 2020.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Advertising To Children#Targeted Advertising#Ico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Reuters

Reuters

609K+
Followers
357K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy