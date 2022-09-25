Read full article on original website
Deputies investigate train-tractor crash near Lawrence
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash between a tractor and a train that happened northwest of Lawrence.
Deadly crash leaves 1 dead near Wamego
WAMEGO (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego according to the Kansas Highway patrol on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness […]
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are investigating involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened east of Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an injury accident in the 8100 block of SE Highway 40. The Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit by a vehicle. The accident is under investigation.
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
WIBW
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WIBW
Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka. TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. Shipley is accused of shooting another man on September 21 in the 1600 block of...
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
WIBW
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
WIBW
Man in critical condition after home explosion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
WIBW
‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rubbish fire just outside a vacant building in south Topeka was put out Monday morning before it caused any damage to the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. Monday at 555 S.W. 39th. The location was just southwest of S.W. 38th...
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
WIBW
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS indicate plans to retry accused murderer Dana Chandler are in the works. The motion was made in a document filed Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The document was filed in Shawnee County District Court.
Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
WIBW
One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
