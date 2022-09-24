ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
rolling out

T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'

T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
