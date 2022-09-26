Teenage boy shot and killed near his home in Bronx

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Beekman Avenue in the Mott Haven section, not far from the victim's home.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jordany Aracena was shot in the arm and the chest.

He died at the hospital.

Police are searching for as many as five men who ran from the scene.

Investigators say they were last seen wearing dark colored clothing and fled westbound on foot toward Oak Terrace.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

