Manasquan, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?

I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Teenager arrested for shooting that left man dead in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent fatal shooting of an Irvington man, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Kyle Eley, 50, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the corner of South Orange Avenue and Munn Avenue in Newark on September 14. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash

WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers drops masking mandate for students in NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms. The revision of its COVID-19 protocols, just a few weeks after the start of the semester, starts Saturday. "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic, we are eager to return...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
#Johnson University#American Football#Manasquan High School
92.7 WOBM

Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand

To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
ELIZABETH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Don't fall for this phone scam — Morris County, NJ doesn't have a 'Sgt. Caruso'

The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

