Far-right Italian Giorgia Meloni posts suggestive video about 'melons' on election day

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Italy’s far-right presidential candidate posted a suggestive video about melons in the lead-up to the election.

In a TikTok video, the Italian right-wing politician Giorgia Meloni made a tongue-in-cheek joke about her name on the day of Italy’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Meloni is the leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d’Italia which translates to Brothers of Italy. The Roman woman is currently on course to win the election, which will make her Italy’s most right-wing leader since Benito Mussolini and the first female prime minister.

Making a pun on her surname, 45-year-old Meloni held up two melons to her chest and referenced the election in the caption and in the clip, saying to the camera: “September 25. I have said it all.”

The cheeky clip has been viewed more than 5.3 million times and got over 227,000 likes.

@giorgiameloni_ufficiale

25 settembre: ho detto tutto.

In the comments, some TikTokers offered their congratulations, while others despaired at the prospect of a right-wing politician possibly leading Italy soon.

One person said: “This is why she won.”

Someone else commented: “Congratulations Giorgia!! Much love from the States.

Another person wrote: “I'm Portuguese and even I am sad worried :/ Good luck to all sane Italians.”

“Back to 1922,” someone else despaired.

One person said: “NOOOOOOO.”

On Twitter, one of Meloni’s party colleagues went along with the melon pun, posting a graphic with two Os in the word “Voto” (choice) replaced with pictures of melons.

