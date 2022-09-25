ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Recaps Her NYFW With A Fashionable IG Reel

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Gotham / Getty


It’s official: Lori Harvey won New York Fashion Week! The starlet turned heads with every look she wore and left no crumbs when she stepped onto the scene for each night of the fashionable week.

Lori’s talented stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to the starlet’s style up a notch for New York Fashion week and we absolutely loved every single look! From her appearance at the Michael Kors fashion show where she rocked an all grey Michael Kors mini dress and oversized bubble coat trench coat to absolute perfection, to her green bubble coat that she wore as a mini dress and every look in between, the social media influencer served face, body and fashion goals with each style and certainly earned her place among one of our favorite fashionistas!

To recap her stunning and successful New York Fashion Week, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a recap IG Reel of all of her looks and all of the hard work that went into creating her style with behind the scenes clips that showed her stylist and glam squad getting her ready to shut the week down.

“NYFW Recap The energy in the city during fashion week is unmatched. I had soooo much fun! Every show I attended was incredible and I’m happy I got to see all my people BIG BIG shout out to my team for KILLING IT and always holding me down, I love you guys to the moon and back. Couldn’t do it without y’all Next stop…? ,” she captioned the fun recap Reel. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Lori definitely brought the energy to NYFW and to this recap video! We can’t wait to see what she shuts down next!

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

