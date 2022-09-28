ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as monster Category 4 storm

By YAMIL LAGE, JOE RAEDLE, Gerard MARTINEZ, Gianrigo MARLETTA, Ricardo ARDUENGO, Kevin Dietsch, Agustin PAULLIER
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxzYD_0iAOCObD00
Gusts from Hurricane Ian whip palm treets in Punta Gorda, Florida /AFP

Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of southwest Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening "catastrophic" damage and flooding.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.

Dramatic television footage from the coastal city of Naples showed floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

Fort Myers, which has a population of more than 80,000, was also experiencing severe coastal flooding with some neighborhoods resembling lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyZyH_0iAOCObD00
Employees monitor Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP

The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour when it made landfall and forecast "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."

More than one million customers have already lost power in Florida, a tracking website recorded, with the number expected to rise. Of 11 million customers tracked in Florida, 1.07 million were suffering outages, PowerOutages.us reported.

Ian is expected to affect several million people across Florida and in the southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina, and may have caused multiple casualties offshore.

The US Border Patrol said 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank. Four Cubans who survived swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three were rescued at sea by the coast guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Z5UZ_0iAOCObD00
A tree downed by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota, Florida /GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP

As hurricane conditions spread, forecasters warned of a once-in-a-generation calamity.

"This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come," said National Weather Service director Ken Graham. "It's a historic event."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was going to experience a "nasty, nasty day, two days."

- 'Life-threatening situation' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6BTo_0iAOCObD00
Wind billows against palm trees as Hurricane Ian, a massive and powerful Category 4 storm, nears Charlotte Harbor, Florida /AFP

Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers, was being pounded by torrential rain and streets emptied as the howling winds ripped fronds off of palm trees and shook electricity poles.

Some 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders in a dozen coastal Florida counties, with several dozen shelters set up, and voluntary evacuation recommended in others.

For those who decided to ride out the storm, authorities stressed it was too late to flee and residents should hunker down and stay indoors.

With winds of 150 miles per hour as it made landfall, Ian is just seven miles per hour shy of Category 5 intensity -- the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Airports in Tampa and Orlando stopped all commercial flights and cruise ship companies delayed departures or canceled voyages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LX2YQ_0iAOCObD00
Cuban residents reported "apocalyptic" damage after Hurricane Ian pummeled the island for more than five hours /AFP

With up to two feet (61 centimeters) of rain expected to fall on parts of the so-called Sunshine State, and a storm surge that could reach devastating levels of 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters), authorities were warning of dire emergency conditions.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC warned.

The storm was set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday.

- 'Nothing is left here' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBHbo_0iAOCObD00
This handout satellite image courtesy of the US Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch (RAMMB) shows the eye of Hurricane Ian making landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida /RAMMB/AFP

Ian a day earlier had plunged all of Cuba into darkness after battering the country's west as a Category 3 storm and downing the island's power network.

"Desolation and destruction. These are terrifying hours. Nothing is left here," a 70-year-old resident of the western city of Pinar del Rio was quoted as saying in a social media post by his journalist son, Lazaro Manuel Alonso.

At least two people died in Pinar del Rio province, Cuban state media reported.

In the United States, the Pentagon said 3,200 national guardsmen were called up in Florida, with another 1,800 on the way.

DeSantis said state and federal responders were assigning thousands of personnel to address the storm response.

"There will be thousands of Floridians who will need help rebuilding," he said.

As climate change warms the ocean's surface, the number of powerful tropical storms, or cyclones, with stronger winds and more precipitation is likely to increase.

The total number of cyclones, however, may not.

According to Gary Lackmann, a professor of atmospheric science at North Carolina State University, studies have also detected a potential link between climate change and rapid intensification -- when a relatively weak tropical storm surges to a Category 3 hurricane or higher in a 24-hour period, as happened with Ian.

"There remains a consensus that there will be fewer storms, but that the strongest will get stronger," Lackmann told AFP.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Death toll soars after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, soared above 40 Saturday, as President Joe Biden heads to Florida later in the week to survey the devastation. Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, but the couple will first head to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the destruction from a different storm, Hurricane Fiona, which struck the US territory last month.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian roared ashore shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida, packing winds of over 150 miles per hour and bringing ferocious winds the area.    Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.6 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.Mark...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Florida Keys#Southwest Florida#Cayo Costa#Fema#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy