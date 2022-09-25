ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp

At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury

One of the big free-agent signings for the Vancouver Canucks is in danger of missing the start of the season, as Ilya Mikheyev is out “week-to-week,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut with the team on Sunday. Signed to...
NHL
NHL

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Team Red defeats Team White, 4-2, in 2022 Red & White Scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A standing-room-only crowd turned out Sunday afternoon to watch Team Red defeat Team White, 4-2, in the Detroit Red Wings' annual Red & White Game at Centre Ice Arena. The intraquad scrimmage, which consisted of two 25-minute periods, was the first taste of true game action...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. PENGUINS // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a split-squad preseason slate on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all...
COLUMBUS, OH

