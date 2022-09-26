ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kay Burley has to censor Tory MP's message accusing Truss of "playing A-level economics"

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A remarkable moment occurred on Sky News on Monday morning where an unnamed Tory MP reportedly tore into prime minister Liz Truss in a message that was sent to presenter Kay Burley.

On Monday the financial markets saw the pound plummet to unprecedented levels in response to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announcement on Friday which included historic tax cuts.

As a result, the pound is now at its lowest level against the US dollar since 1971 and it would appear that Tory backbenchers are already getting restless with Truss's economic plans, less than a month into the PM's premiership.

In an astonishing moment while she was live on air Burley received a message from a current Tory MP who she did not name but did say that they were a former cabinet minister. The apparently strongly worded message caused Burley to 'tip-toe' around some of the language that was used.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reading the message out she said: "'Liz is'...I can't use the word...'she is'...same word again...at basic economics. She is taking on markets and the Bank of England. Her, Kwasi, Phil and Simon are playing A-level economics with people's lives."

In response, Sky's economics editor Ed Conway said: "I imagine there are a lot of strong feelings in the Conservative party, given what they have been through at the moment and given what they are seeing right now and given that there are people in the Conservative party who thought that they didn't have a particularly good chance at winning the next election. They thought that Liz Truss was going to roll the dice and they thought that this was going to be a bit of gamble."

Burley went back to the message adding: "They are already putting letters in as they think she will crash the economy. Something has to give."

Also speaking earlier today, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused Kwasi Kwarteng of having “fanned the flames” of the falling pound by hinting at further “unfunded” tax cuts.

The Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is incredibly concerning.

“I think many people had hoped over the weekend things would calm down but I do think the Chancellor sort of fanned the flames on Sunday in suggesting there may be more stimulus, more unfunded tax cuts, which has resulted overnight in the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Kay Burley
BBC

55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen is about to be executed in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Conservative Party#Economy#Uk#Sky News#Tory#The Bank Of England#Budget#Kayburley
The Independent

Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED

Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss tax plans ‘profoundly unconservative’ says former Tory MSP

A former Tory MSP has described UK Government tax plans as “profoundly unconservative” as he said the UK “needs a Labour government”.Professor Adam Tomkins, who left Holyrood last year after one term to return to work at Glasgow University, wrote in a column for the Herald newspaper that the Tories’ time in power “is up”.Prof Tomkins described the conference speech of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves as “more prudent” than Kwasi Kwarteng, adding, when that is the case “you know the Tories are in the deepest trouble”.“What we are witnessing right now is not only the Conservative Party trashing its own...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
POLITICS
Indy100

The funniest memes and jokes about Liz Truss tanking the economy

Well, it’s not taken her long, but reports are suggesting that Liz Truss is already facing letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.It comes over fears that Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will “crash the economy” following the mini-budget announcement on Friday.Tory MPs, economists and members of the opposition alike have criticised the Prime Minister borrowing-fuelled tax-cutting plans, which led to a disastrous day for the pound and also saw Labour take its biggest poll lead over Tories for more than 20 years.Top economists, currency markets, opposition parties and some Tory MPs have reacted with dismay to the prime minister...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Calls for Truss to ‘come out of hiding’ as Bank fights turmoil caused by mini-Budget

Liz Truss was accused of hiding away while her tax giveaway mini-Budget caused economic turmoil, with the Bank of England forced to intervene to prevent a crisis in the UK’s major pension funds.The Bank embarked on an estimated £65bn buy-up of bonds amid what a Treasury source described to The Independent as “serious concerns about the short-term financial stability of some of the major pension funds in the UK” and others said there were fears of mass insolvencies.Junior Treasury minister Andrew Griffith was sent out to insist that the government would press ahead with the £45bn of unfunded tax...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Twitter's Liz Truss just said what everyone is thinking about the PM

The Prime Minister has had a torrid time since taking over earlier this month – but at least there’s one Liz Truss who has been enjoying themselves over recent weeks.If you missed it, a viral star was born after Truss was elected leader of the Conservatives, with many world leaders incorrectly tagging a member of the public when congratulating Truss on her victory. Figures including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson inadvertently contacted the wrong account, and accidentally sent messages to Liz Trussell.Trussell, who has the Twitter handle @liztruss, took to it all incredibly well and hilariously responded to Andersson with:...
U.K.
Indy100

Susie Dent's word of the day perfectly sums up the current state of the UK

Countdown legend Susie Dent is back once again with another word of the day that perfectly sums up what's going on in the world.The 57-year-old lexicographer is popular in the Twittersphere for her "word of the day" that she has posted for a number of years and the chosen word often reflects the current state of affairs in the UK.Currently, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget last week and this week the UK has seen the pound slump to an all-time low.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMeanwhile, both prime minister Liz Truss and her Treasury ministers have...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gary Neville summed up Kwasi Kwarteng's week with just one sentence

Gary Neville has cut through all the noise surrounding Friday's mini-budget summing up Kwasi Kwarteng's week with just one sentence. Kwarteng has faced plenty of criticism after unveiling his first plan as Chancellor on Friday, which included significant tax cuts for the UK's highest earners. People accused the measures of only benefiting those at the top, and the pound has plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low after the announcement.The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when Kwarteng unleashed the historic tax cuts.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy