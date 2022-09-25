Read full article on original website
utahutes.com
Men’s Tennis Wraps Up First Fall Tournament
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Utah men's tennis team concluded the final day of the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains Sunday afternoon. The team played in consolidation brackets both for doubles and singles play, wrapping up the weekend of play. Bruno Krenn and Mateo Julio played in the...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting will receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the defending national...
utahutes.com
Women's Tennis Wrapped Up Play at Barb Chandler Classic
BOISE, Idaho - The Utah Women's tennis team closed out the weekend at the Barb Chandler Classic on Sunday Morning as they earned a fourth-place finish in the event. "It was great to finish the tournament with our best match execution-wise," said Coach Ric Mortera. "Katya showed a lot of growth from her match yesterday to perform the way she did today. We look forward to getting back home to get healthy and to get back out on the practice courts."
Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program
Jonah Lea’ea is a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High in Nevada.
kslsports.com
Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference
Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game
utahutes.com
How Flashing the U Began
Bill noted that they wouldn’t be able to make it to all of Utah’s meets, so Bircumshaw came up with something to fill in the gap. He didn’t feel comfortable pointing to his eyes and heart like her parents would do for Melissa. However, he created a great alternative. He came up with the idea of pointing up his index fingers and bringing his thumbs together, making the shape U. He did to it to let Melissa know “I’m supporting you.” She reciprocated the hand signal back to him.
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
utahbusiness.com
New Utah startup lets you return purchases from home
Salt Lake City — An early-stage startup born in the heart of Utah’s Silicon Slopes, Oops offers doorstep return pickups for in-store and online purchases across the Wasatch Range. Founded by Jonathan Crawley and Joseph Hatch, Oops raised a $5 million seed round led by Peterson Partners, with...
ABC 4
Deena is a huge hit at at FanX
On Good Things Utah this morning – We have all the pictures from the huge turnout at FanX in Salt Lake City over the weekend – including Deena dressed as her Miss Frizzle best!. Plus, a Utah grandmother is making national headlines for offering to carry her daughter-in-law’s...
hotelnewsresource.com
Mountainside Community Velvaere Breaks Ground in Park City, Utah
Magleby Development announced the groundbreaking of Velvære a wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living.
kslnewsradio.com
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Kennecott Copper Mines restarts underground mining after more than 100 years
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Kennecott Copper Mines located deep in Bingham Canyon is set to restart underground mining operations after more than 100 years. According to Rio Tinto, the company approved a $55 million investment to start underground mining and expand production at its Kennecott copper operations. The underground mining will initially […]
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Ogden movie theater workers go on strike, citing safety and security concerns
About a dozen employees at the Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden are going on strike, citing safety and security concerns after a recent break-in at the business earlier this week.
