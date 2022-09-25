ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north

Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
The Independent

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves.More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by around midnight, officials said.The fast-moving Fiona was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday, with its power down from...
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
CBS New York

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing. 
Axios

540,000 lose power as Fiona makes landfall in Canada

Hurricane-strength Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in eastern Canada. Driving the news: More than 540,000 outages were reported in Atlantic Canada, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.com. Almost all of Prince Edward Island's 86,000 customers are among the outages. Fiona,...
CBS Philly

Fiona knocks out power and washes away homes in Atlantic Canada

Fiona, a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers, washed houses into the sea and tore roofs off structures in Atlantic Canada Saturday. Ocean waves pounded the town of Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines."We've already had houses … that are washed away," he said.Button said anybody who has been told to leave their home needs to leave. "It is just a pure...
