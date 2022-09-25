Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Fiona Path, Tracker as Canada Braces for Unprecedented Storm
Hurricane Fiona could prove to be one of the strongest storms to hit Canada, according to the National Weather Service.
Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north
Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
Fiona: Videos Show Destruction of 'Most Intense' Storm Hitting Nova Scotia
Numerous videos emerged showing downed trees, wrecked power lines, and fierce winds in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning.
'Rubble floating all over the place': Fiona sweeps away homes, knocks off power in eastern Canada
Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'
The Canadian Hurricane Centre called Hurricane Fiona a "historic storm for eastern Canada" and a "potential landmark weather event."
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves.More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by around midnight, officials said.The fast-moving Fiona was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday, with its power down from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
Trudeau tours storm-hit Atlantic Canada as power outages persist
PORT AUX BASQUES, Newfoundland, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday started a tour of Atlantic Canada, where thousands were still without power after record-setting storm Fiona ravaged the country's east coast, tossing homes into the sea and killing at least three people.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Hurricane Fiona to slam into Atlantic Canada head-on after sideswiping Bermuda
Tropical storm watches were upgraded to tropical storm warnings in Bermuda and a hurricane watch was also issued for the islands as Fiona lurked hundreds of miles away as a major hurricane Wednesday. The first storm to achieve major hurricane status of the 2022 Atlantic season, Fiona strengthened to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean
NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
540,000 lose power as Fiona makes landfall in Canada
Hurricane-strength Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in eastern Canada. Driving the news: More than 540,000 outages were reported in Atlantic Canada, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.com. Almost all of Prince Edward Island's 86,000 customers are among the outages. Fiona,...
Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Leeward Islands as Fiona creeps closer
Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). AccuWeather forecasters had been watching a disturbance in the area this week due to its potential for development, and on Wednesday, the system became more organized. As of 2 p.m. Thursday,...
Narcity
Newfoundland RCMP Confirm Someone Was Swept Into The Water During Fiona & Another Is Missing
Following Hurricane Fiona's landfall in Canada as a post-tropical storm with strong winds and large waves, RCMP is investigating after reports of people swept into the water by waves. Newfoundland RCMP Corporal Jolene Garland confirmed to Narcity that one person had been swept into the water as Fiona battered the...
Storm Fiona ravages Canada's east coast causing 'terrifying' destruction
STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (Reuters) -Powerful storm Fiona ripped into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, knocking down trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes on the coast to “just a pile of rubble in the ocean.”
Airlines scrap over 1,200 U.S. flights as Hurricane Ian set to make landfall
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled over a thousand U.S. flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and several Florida airports are halting operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, which was set to make landfall in the state.
Fiona knocks out power and washes away homes in Atlantic Canada
Fiona, a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers, washed houses into the sea and tore roofs off structures in Atlantic Canada Saturday. Ocean waves pounded the town of Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines."We've already had houses … that are washed away," he said.Button said anybody who has been told to leave their home needs to leave. "It is just a pure...
Comments / 0