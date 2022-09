WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 7-1 nonconference decision on Sunday to 17th-ranked William & Mary at the Tribe's Busch Field. The Chippewas (1-8) are set to entertain Ball State in a Mid-American Conference game on Friday, Sept. 30 (3 p.m.) and then will welcome Saint Francis for a nonleaguer on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon).

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO