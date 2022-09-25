ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Game Five Preview: Old Dominion vs. Liberty

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (3-1 Independent) Date Saturday, Oct. 1 • 6...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Minium: Xavier Black Learned He Earned a Scholarship Minutes After ODU's Victory Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Xavier Black was born and raised in rural Fishersville, Virginia, a village just south of Staunton, where hard work is not only appreciated, it's expected. The major vocations in that part of Augusta County are farming and logging, and blue-collar values are learned at a young age. Xavier began working in his uncle's sawmill when he was 14 and Sean Black didn't cut his nephew any slack.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men's Tennis Starts With Strong Showing At Princeton

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team opened its fall schedule this past weekend at the Princeton Invitational and came away with a strong performance in the three-day mock-dual event. Old Dominion faced off with teams from Michigan State, Tulsa, LSU along with host Princeton. and came...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Late Tally Stops Women's Soccer In Sun Belt Home Opener

NORFOLK, Va. – Visiting Georgia Southern scored off a header by Elis Nemtsov with just under seven minutes left as the Eagles defeated Old Dominion 1-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The first half saw Old Dominion with opportunities to put themselves ahead, but...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Hampton University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Steeped in history and tradition, Hampton University is a progressive institution of higher education that draws from its past while charting a course for the future. Located along the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University’s roots reach deep into the history of this nation...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist

Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
NORFOLK, VA

