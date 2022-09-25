Read full article on original website
Related
odusports.com
Game Five Preview: Old Dominion vs. Liberty
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (3-1 Independent) Date Saturday, Oct. 1 • 6...
odusports.com
Minium: Xavier Black Learned He Earned a Scholarship Minutes After ODU's Victory Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – Xavier Black was born and raised in rural Fishersville, Virginia, a village just south of Staunton, where hard work is not only appreciated, it's expected. The major vocations in that part of Augusta County are farming and logging, and blue-collar values are learned at a young age. Xavier began working in his uncle's sawmill when he was 14 and Sean Black didn't cut his nephew any slack.
odusports.com
Men's Tennis Starts With Strong Showing At Princeton
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team opened its fall schedule this past weekend at the Princeton Invitational and came away with a strong performance in the three-day mock-dual event. Old Dominion faced off with teams from Michigan State, Tulsa, LSU along with host Princeton. and came...
odusports.com
Late Tally Stops Women's Soccer In Sun Belt Home Opener
NORFOLK, Va. – Visiting Georgia Southern scored off a header by Elis Nemtsov with just under seven minutes left as the Eagles defeated Old Dominion 1-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The first half saw Old Dominion with opportunities to put themselves ahead, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
vabeach.com
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Hampton University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Steeped in history and tradition, Hampton University is a progressive institution of higher education that draws from its past while charting a course for the future. Located along the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University’s roots reach deep into the history of this nation...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Urology of Virginia hosts 2022 Men's Health Summit
Saturday, dozens came out to Virginia Beach for the 2022 Men's Health Summit, hosted by Urology of Virginia.
howafrica.com
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist
Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
Comments / 0