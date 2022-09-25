Read full article on original website
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
AOL Corp
Massive raid should lead to a significant reduction in dog fighting in SC. What more can be done?
A massive raid that broke up what investigators described as a dogfighting operation shows that such a barbaric practice can be happening in our own metaphoric backyard, and we might not know it. As reported by The State’s John Monk and Noah Feit, the raid rescued 305 dogs, of which...
WJCL
305 dogs rescued, more than 20 arrested in South Carolina dogfighting takedown
Warning: Above video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised. Over the weekend, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers participated in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. Officers with the operation interrupted a...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
AOL Corp
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
HuffPost
Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates At 14 Imprisoned For Life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
AOL Corp
Over 300 dogs rescued in largest-ever crackdown on dogfighting in SC, officials say
A joint team of more than 60 South Carolina and federal authorities rescued more than 300 dogs around the Midlands over the weekend. The animals were part of a major, multi-county clandestine dogfighting operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release. It’s believed to be the...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one felony count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh last month rejected the couple's initial pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were "strikingly deficient" considering the seriousness of...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Complex
Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison
Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
Pittsburgh native charged in New Jersey drag racing crash that killed 2
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Pittsburgh man was arrested and charged in a series of car crashes at an alleged illegal auto event over the weekend in New Jersey, investigators said. Two people died and several others were injured.Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, is facing a long list of charges including two counts each of death by auto and assault by auto. He's also charged with eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and public safety violations. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, in Wildwood, Cape May County, including what they...
Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
Low Country traffic stop results in major drug bust
A Mexican national and a man from the West Coast are facing charges after a major drug bust in the Low Country. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says, a traffic stop late last week resulted in the seizure of half a million dollars worth of drugs.
AOL Corp
NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. Dozens of canceled flights are displayed on screens at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. (John Raoux/AP) Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Fla., on Wednesday. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images)
AOL Corp
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Forecasters say Ian is poised to spend days dumping rain on Florida after it makes landfall as a hurricane, a troubling scenario that could lead to widespread flooding and damage. The storm is forecast to slow to a craw as it reaches land, leading to extended rainfall up to 2...
wtoc.com
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
