HuffPost

Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates At 14 Imprisoned For Life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
CBS Pittsburgh

Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one felony count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh last month rejected the couple's initial pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were "strikingly deficient" considering the seriousness of...
NewsBreak
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native charged in New Jersey drag racing crash that killed 2

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Pittsburgh man was arrested and charged in a series of car crashes at an alleged illegal auto event over the weekend in New Jersey, investigators said. Two people died and several others were injured.Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, is facing a long list of charges including two counts each of death by auto and assault by auto. He's also charged with eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and public safety violations.  Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, in Wildwood, Cape May County,  including what they...
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
AOL Corp

NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
AOL Corp

Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds

Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. Dozens of canceled flights are displayed on screens at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. (John Raoux/AP) Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Fla., on Wednesday. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images)
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
