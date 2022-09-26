ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.

The storms moved through Nassau County and continued to the East End between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Jane Florin says the gusts of winds tore the roots of a 50-year-old tree from her West Islip yard and sent it crashing into her neighbor's fence.

"I've never in all my years seen anything like that," Florin says.

Residents say porch furniture flew and landed a block away.

"Everything is just splattered everywhere," says George Molina, of West Islip.

Despite the damage, people say they are glad no one was hurt.

