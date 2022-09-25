Read full article on original website
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
goredfoxes.com
Women's Soccer Set to Play Two MAAC Opponents
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Red Foxes will play their fourth straight game on the road against Saint Peter's this Wednesday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Red Foxes are coming off a hard fought 2-1 loss to Fairfield this past Saturday. Marist will then return home...
2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 - $10,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane in North Salem is listed at $10,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to our sister station's Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week
I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
chroniclenewspaper.com
Chabad of Orange County opens $4 million Jewish community center in Monroe
Monroe. The campus on seven acres includes a synagogue and social hall to accommodate 200 guests, teen and youth lounge, children’s classrooms, kosher commercial kitchen, entrance lobby, Jewish library, offices, a staff guest suite and pergola terrace. Multiple grass areas provide space for outdoor events and recreation, and Chabad plans on a future playground.
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
Pleasant Valley has COVID-19 outbreak after town board meeting
A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has many people in Pleasant Valley putting masks back on.
Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale
What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
warwickadvertiser.com
Warwick now has Mountain Lake Park and low financial and environmental stress, says Sweeton
Kutz Camp now has a new name to accompany its new use as a community recreational and meeting facility. Mountain Lake Park is the name announced by the Town of Warwick board last week. Early in the process of finding a new name for the park, the board asked town...
newyorkalmanack.com
Walktoberfest on the Walkway Over the Hudson This Weekend
From noon to 5 pm vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing participants to support many local agribusinesses all in one location. With more than 190 vendors located throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza (87 Haviland Road, Highland), Walktoberfest features not only farm-fresh products, food from local restaurants, and beer, wine, and spirits samples in a designated tasting area, but also art installations, locally made goods, a special area for children’s activities, live music from 7he 7eam on Saturday and Americana Oak and Tiny Bubble Ukulele on Sunday, and more.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
WNYT
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
'Time To Bow Out Gracefully': Family Restaurant In Poughkeepsie To Permanently Close
A Hudson Valley restaurant known for its comfort food and craft beer will close for good in the coming weeks. Laura's Family Restaurant, located in Poughkeepsie, will permanently close on Saturday, Oct. 29, the eatery announced in a Facebook post. "A little under four years ago, with a lot of...
Ulster County SPCA looking for info on emaciated dog
The Ulster County SPCA is looking for any information about a found emaciated dog. The male German Shepard was brought to the shelter as a stray dog.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Freshly Paved Rail Trail Reopens in Dutchess County, NY
When I first heard of this rail trail I was curious as to where it started and where it ended. A few weeks later, I visited a new town called Millerton. While visiting the village of Millerton, I came across a surprise. While visiting this small, cute and quaint little...
