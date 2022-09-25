ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

goredfoxes.com

Women's Soccer Set to Play Two MAAC Opponents

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Red Foxes will play their fourth straight game on the road against Saint Peter's this Wednesday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Red Foxes are coming off a hard fought 2-1 loss to Fairfield this past Saturday. Marist will then return home...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to our sister station's Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4

All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week

I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
NEWBURGH, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Chabad of Orange County opens $4 million Jewish community center in Monroe

Monroe. The campus on seven acres includes a synagogue and social hall to accommodate 200 guests, teen and youth lounge, children’s classrooms, kosher commercial kitchen, entrance lobby, Jewish library, offices, a staff guest suite and pergola terrace. Multiple grass areas provide space for outdoor events and recreation, and Chabad plans on a future playground.
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Walktoberfest on the Walkway Over the Hudson This Weekend

From noon to 5 pm vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing participants to support many local agribusinesses all in one location. With more than 190 vendors located throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza (87 Haviland Road, Highland), Walktoberfest features not only farm-fresh products, food from local restaurants, and beer, wine, and spirits samples in a designated tasting area, but also art installations, locally made goods, a special area for children’s activities, live music from 7he 7eam on Saturday and Americana Oak and Tiny Bubble Ukulele on Sunday, and more.
HIGHLAND, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Columbia County fire displaces 14 people

Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
