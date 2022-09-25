Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Ryland, Maryland kicker, makes program history despite loss to Michigan
Chad Ryland had a special game against Michigan even though Maryland came up short in the end. He did something that no one in program history has ever done. Ryland nailed a pair of 52 and 53-yard field goals in the first half. Ryland made program history as the first Maryland kicker to hit two field goals from 50 yards or more in a game.
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season
Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Win Big Bear Trophy With 2-0 Victory For MSU Over Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer used an early goal from Greyson Mercer and a late goal from Jonathan Stout to combine with a clean sheet from Owen Finnerty for a 2-0 Victory for MSU over Michigan for the Big Bear Trophy Tuesday night at a rainy DeMartin Stadium.
msuspartans.com
Michigan State in Seventh Place After Second Round at Folds of Honor Collegiate
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's golf team shot an 8-over par for the second-straight day and is seventh place among 18 teams in the in Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven, Mich. The three-day, 54-hole tournament concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 28....
msuspartans.com
MSU Hosts Michigan in Battle for the Big Bear Trophy
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Battle for the Big Bear trophy returns to DeMartin Stadium as Michigan State men's soccer hosts Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. Dean Linke and Patrick Doody will be on the call for the BTN broadcast. The Spartans are 2-4-2 overall after a...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley sets official status for Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett entering Week 5
Michael Locksley and Maryland are coming off a hard-fought effort and loss on the road against Michigan. That game also proved to be costly on the injury front. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa left the action briefly after taking a hard hit to the ribs. He eventually returned but Locksley confirmed a rib injury after the game.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced
Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Radio Ink
New PD/ND For WBAL
Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
WJLA
TIMELINE: The history of WJLA and 75 years of television news
WASHINGTON (7News) — In 1947, D.C.'s Channel 7 took to the airwaves on Friday, Oct. 3. It was the third D.C. station to sign on and the first Channel 7 in the United States. The station was owned by the Evening Star Broadcasting Company and it was known as WMAL TV.
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
Josh Kurtz: Two general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics
November's election results are going to necessitate a lot of soul-searching among GOP activists about the kind of candidates and messages the party needs to be advancing in this blue state. The post Josh Kurtz: Two general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics appeared first on Maryland Matters.
