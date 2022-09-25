ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

gobobcats.com

Pompeo Scores, QU Falls vs. Towson

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac field hockey dropped a non-conference matchup, 4-1, vs. Towson on Sunday afternoon at the QU Field Hockey Stadium. Lucia Pompeo scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, with assists credited to both Emilia Massarelli and Micaela Grajales. QU falls to 4-5 (0-2 BIG EAST) so far in 2022.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Win 4 Doubles Matches Sunday at Fairfield Invitational

Fairfield, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis wrapped up Day 3 of the Fairfield Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 25. Yasha Laskin and Ayato Arakaki each won singles and doubles matches for the Bobcats. The Bobcats won four of six doubles matches. SINGLES RESULTS. Servera (St. F) Def. Kemal Karagozoglu (QU):...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bradley, Lisovvy Complete Day 3 at West Point Invitational

West Point, NY. – Quinnipiac women's tennis finished up the third and final day of the West Point Invite on Sunday, Sept. 25. Jordan Bradley and Nikole Lisovyy both finished up singles competition for the Bobcats. Bradley advanced to the finals in the Consolation D Bracket, and Lisovvy reached...
WEST POINT, NY
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Set to Tee Off at Boston College Intercollegiate on Monday

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's golf program returns to action this week, as the Bobcats continue its fall slate at the Boston College Intercollegiate. The three-round tournament will take place at the Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. and will run on Monday and Tuesday with teams playing two rounds on the opening day.
HAMDEN, CT
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NewsTimes

Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater

A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
DANBURY, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide

EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
HAMDEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver

NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Crash

2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
GREENWICH, CT
NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Collections: West Point Military Academy Photographs

Many of these photographs are uncaptioned or contain unknown subjects. The National Archives Catalog is looking for Citizen Archivists to add keyword tags to photographs in this series. The public can add tags to help identify people, topics, or subjects, making them more searchable and discoverable in the Catalog. This...
WEST POINT, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
OSSINING, NY
newcanaanite.com

Catherine Palmer Tries To Evict Another Tenant from Butler Lane Home

Weeks after an ex-husband filed to evict her from a notorious Butler Lane home, Catherine Palmer this month took steps to evict yet another tenant from the dwelling. According to a complaint filed Sept. 8 in state Superior Court, Palmer “has terminated the defendants’ right or privilege to occupy” a second-floor bedroom at 151 Butler Lane.
NEW CANAAN, CT

