Monroe, LA

Relive LSU's Dominant Win Over New Mexico (Highlight Video and Photos)

Growing up, weekends during the football season were all about "The Big Three" - the Cajuns, Tigers, and the Saints. It was a great weekend if all three teams won their respective games. It was a good weekend if two of the three teams won. It was a decent weekend if only one of the three teams won. And it was a lousy weekend if all three of the teams lost.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning

A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy

Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Search Continues for Rayne Men Wanted for Attempted Murder

Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are looking to help Rayne Police Department officials by featuring one of their cases in hopes of getting arrests in connection to the case. Three men are still being sought in connection with attempted first-degree murder charges after an alleged shooting that...
RAYNE, LA
Lafayette City Council Votes for Funding to Investigate Josh Guillory

Did Josh Guillory's administration do something wrong? Was there something inappropriate with the multiple drainage projects that have been completed? These are just some of the many questions that will be answered with an investigation. Several times during "Lafayette Live" with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Thursday mornings on KPEL, he...
LAFAYETTE, LA
An Easy Way to Get a Flu Shot, Go Through a Drive-Thru

Our lives are so very busy each day of the week, but if you need a flu shot a local hospital group is going to make things much easier for you this Saturday. Flu shots prevent millions of people from having to deal with aches, coughing, fever, and chills caused by the illness. Who has time to deal with the flu? No one, ever.
LAFAYETTE, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

