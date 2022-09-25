Read full article on original website
Growing up, weekends during the football season were all about "The Big Three" - the Cajuns, Tigers, and the Saints. It was a great weekend if all three teams won their respective games. It was a good weekend if two of the three teams won. It was a decent weekend if only one of the three teams won. And it was a lousy weekend if all three of the teams lost.
Earlier today, KPEL News reported via Chris Reed at Hot 107.9 FM that Trapp's in Broussard was closing its doors for good. The people who own the building and the property wanted to sell and the new owners are very familiar to the Lafayette area. Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's...
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
There has been another shooting in Lafayette. Solving the case may be impossible. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting, but the victims are not being cooperative. Thursday night just before 10 o'clock there was a drive-by...
A tractor-trailer rig crashed off the side of the pontoon bridge in Estherwood early Monday morning, thus closing it to traffic. Photos of the crash surfaced not long after on social media and as you can see here, the truck fell off the bridge and into the water. Those who...
A Baton Rouge restaurant where murdered LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death. On the morning of September 16, 2022, LSU student Allie Rice was found shot to death in...
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Trapp's in Broussard announced that it will be closing its doors permanently. The reason for the closure isn't because of bad business, but rather, the property and building are being sold. Those...
A developing story out of Abbeville is said to involve a large SWAT presence. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, John Micah LeBlanc was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday, September 23 after barricading himself inside of an Abbeville home in an attempt to evade police. ORIGINAL...
Police have been very busy this weekend in Opelousas working two separate shootings - one outside of a restaurant and the other in a neighborhood. The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Street outside of "The Back," which is an after-hours restaurant.
As the investigation into the murder of LSU student Allie Rice continues, Baton Rouge police say misinformation is hindering their progress. According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, rumors and misinformation are also hurting Allie's family. Last week, Rice was found shot to death in her car off Government...
Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are looking to help Rayne Police Department officials by featuring one of their cases in hopes of getting arrests in connection to the case. Three men are still being sought in connection with attempted first-degree murder charges after an alleged shooting that...
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has asked a separate agency to investigate the death of an inmate at their jail. According to officials with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, they have requested that an investigation be conducted by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. The press release from...
Did Josh Guillory's administration do something wrong? Was there something inappropriate with the multiple drainage projects that have been completed? These are just some of the many questions that will be answered with an investigation. Several times during "Lafayette Live" with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Thursday mornings on KPEL, he...
Our lives are so very busy each day of the week, but if you need a flu shot a local hospital group is going to make things much easier for you this Saturday. Flu shots prevent millions of people from having to deal with aches, coughing, fever, and chills caused by the illness. Who has time to deal with the flu? No one, ever.
The disturbing trend continues of local students making threats toward the school they attend. The latest incident happened on Tuesday when a Patterson High school student was arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot up the school in which he attends. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's...
We've barely entered the fall season and thieves are trying to spoil Halloween for one Carencro family. Gale Meche is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of her skeleton Halloween decoration to please have it returned to her front yard. Meche made the post on her Facebook page as...
