Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
The Vikings finally have their bookend tackles
The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 4 picks, predictions:. Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints...
Zach Wilson is medically cleared. So will he play Sunday?
Zach Wilson has missed the New York Jets’ first three games as he’s worked his way back from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
New Orleans Saints: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints lost back-to-back games after absorbing a 22-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at the Bank of America Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Saints’ disappointing Week 3 loss. The Saints dropped to 1-2 following this humiliating loss to the Panthers on...
