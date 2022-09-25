ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings finally have their bookend tackles

The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

