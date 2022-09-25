Read full article on original website
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
London’s blooming: gardens flourish on the tube – photo essay
The In Bloom competition showcases the talents of green-fingered TfL staff, who have turned tube and bus stations across the capital into havens for plants and trees, and even fruit and veg
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
NME
Plaque in Birmingham unveiled for “Godfather of hard house” Tony de Vit
A plaque has been unveiled in Birmingham to honour Tony de Vit, the late “Godfather of hard house”. The pioneering Kidderminster-born DJ and producer, who passed away in 1998 aged 40, has become the first DJ to ever receive the honour, which is commissioned by the Birmingham Civic Society to recognise individuals who “achieved greatness” and “made [the city] what it is today”.
Eater
South London’s Best Old-School Caffs
Of London’s 32 boroughs, 11 and a half of them sit below the River Thames. As with the rest of the capital, every neighbourhood in south London has its own beautiful little quirks and distinctive places to eat. Although there are plenty of options for breakfast, for those who like their breakfasts fried, there are only really two: regular restaurants that serve fry-ups and places that major on them, which are more affordable and some people call caffs. South London has caffs that have been open for half a century or more, with wood panelling, antique light fixtures and charming, time-honoured signs. Its other old-school caffs are more modern by comparison, with plastic seats installed in the Blair and Thatcher years; they are just as good.
BBC
Angry Dan mural project 'brings colour' to Cleator Moor
A street artist is "bringing colour" to a Cumbrian town in a project inspired by five great British artists. Angry Dan is creating five murals in Cleator Moor to celebrate the work of William Wordsworth, JMW Turner, Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin and LS Lowry. The street artist and poet's latest...
An Italian Restaurant is Using Pizza to Get Dogs Adopted
A Las Vegas Italian restaurant found a unique way to persuade people to adopt dogs from local rescue shelters. 8NewsNow reports that Stallone’s Italian Eatery in south Las Vegas has started posting photos of adoptable dogs on their pizza boxes. From Fish Tanks to Dogs on Pizza. According to...
SF’s De Young Debuts New Late Night Party On October 6th
SF’s de Young Museum is hosting a new after-hours party called, Late Night on October 6th from 9 pm-12 am. The event will feature musical performances from Madame Gandhi, and DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ Christie in addition to an open bar, dancing, and other treats. A ticket to Late Night gives you full access to all the offerings of the night including an open bar, food, pop-up activations, musical performances, and admission to Ramses the Great and Gold of the Pharaohs, Faith Ringgold: American People, and permanent-collection galleries. You’ll also be able to enjoy an aura reading station, photo booths, and a special dessert lounge. The desserts come from Grand Opening, a pop-up bakery from celebrated SF pasty chef Melissa Chou, who does regular pop-ups at famed Chinatown restaurant, Mister Jiu’s. The evening’s headliner, Madame Gandhi, was one of Forbes “30 Under 30” musical artists and has performed alongside acts such as Krewella, Lizzo, and Kehlani. She’s known for her uplifting, percussive electronic sound and fourth-wave perspective on gender liberation.
