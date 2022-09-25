Read full article on original website
gohofstra.com
Final Two Non-Conference Games Announced
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball program put the finishing touches on its 2022-23 non-conference schedule as the team announced today that the Pride will face San Jose State and Old Westbury prior to the start of conference play. Hofstra will face San Jose State on November 17 on...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Tripped Up By William & Mary
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra created numerous scoring opportunities but could not convert and Ivey Crain scored both goals for William & Mary in a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory for the Tribe Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride had 18 shots in the game and six corner kicks, but were shutout for the fourth time this season.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Battles Drexel As Hofstra Invitational Comes To A Close
Uniondale, NY - The Hofstra Invitational came to a close Sunday as Hofstra battled Drexel at Kellenberg High School in Uniondale, New York. Hofstra came away with three singles victories and a doubles win in the match. Bo Cautaerts and Matthew Garcia defeated Alex De Sousa and Alex Jesudason of...
gohofstra.com
Roos Named CAA Rookie of the Week
Hempstead, NY – In an announcement by the Colonial Athletic Association today, Hofstra field hockey freshman goalie Pieke Roos has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week. A native of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Roos earned her first career victory in net with four saves as the Pride defeated Sacred Heart 3-0 on Friday. It was her third appearance this season for the Pride, and her second time with a 1.000 save percentage after making four saves and allowing no goals in the second half against Villanova. She has tallied 10 saves in three games this season and has a goals against average of 0.81 in three games for the Pride.
wfmynews2.com
More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
Man charged with felony hit-and-run after pedestrian killed in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run on Monday after a pedestrian was killed in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police […]
My Fox 8
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Sienna Terrace in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in High Point on Monday night, according to police. At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene off of Sienna Terrace at the North Pointe at 68 apartment complex. Police have not identified the victim but...
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
