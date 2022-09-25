ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

Final Two Non-Conference Games Announced

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball program put the finishing touches on its 2022-23 non-conference schedule as the team announced today that the Pride will face San Jose State and Old Westbury prior to the start of conference play. Hofstra will face San Jose State on November 17 on...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Tripped Up By William & Mary

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra created numerous scoring opportunities but could not convert and Ivey Crain scored both goals for William & Mary in a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory for the Tribe Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride had 18 shots in the game and six corner kicks, but were shutout for the fourth time this season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Battles Drexel As Hofstra Invitational Comes To A Close

Uniondale, NY - The Hofstra Invitational came to a close Sunday as Hofstra battled Drexel at Kellenberg High School in Uniondale, New York. Hofstra came away with three singles victories and a doubles win in the match. Bo Cautaerts and Matthew Garcia defeated Alex De Sousa and Alex Jesudason of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Roos Named CAA Rookie of the Week

Hempstead, NY – In an announcement by the Colonial Athletic Association today, Hofstra field hockey freshman goalie Pieke Roos has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week. A native of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Roos earned her first career victory in net with four saves as the Pride defeated Sacred Heart 3-0 on Friday. It was her third appearance this season for the Pride, and her second time with a 1.000 save percentage after making four saves and allowing no goals in the second half against Villanova. She has tallied 10 saves in three games this season and has a goals against average of 0.81 in three games for the Pride.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Hempstead, NY
Sports
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Hampton, NY
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
wfmynews2.com

More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
GREENSBORO, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Volleyball#Aggies
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Bridget Mulroy

Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy