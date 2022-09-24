Residents of a Puerto Rico town devastated by Fiona are distressed over exclusion from FEMA individual assistance

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
AOL Corp
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Forecasters say Ian is poised to spend days dumping rain on Florida after it makes landfall as a hurricane, a troubling scenario that could lead to widespread flooding and damage. The storm is forecast to slow to a craw as it reaches land, leading to extended rainfall up to 2...
AOL Corp
Over 300 dogs rescued in largest-ever crackdown on dogfighting in SC, officials say
A joint team of more than 60 South Carolina and federal authorities rescued more than 300 dogs around the Midlands over the weekend. The animals were part of a major, multi-county clandestine dogfighting operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release. It’s believed to be the...
AOL Corp
How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate
Nevada knows how to put on a good show. But in a year of buzzy U.S. Senate races, the Silver State is far from the top of the list. Georgia has a local college football hero and political neophyte challenging the South’s first-ever Black Democratic senator. Pennsylvania has a Republican celebrity TV doctor going up against a hoodie-wearing champion of the populist left. In Arizona, the young, hard-right protegé of Trumpist tech billionaire Peter Thiel is challenging Gabby Giffords’s astronaut husband. And in Ohio, a Rust-Belt Democratic congressman could beat a wealthy Republican whose hardscrabble upbringing was the subject of a Ron Howard movie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Massive raid should lead to a significant reduction in dog fighting in SC. What more can be done?
A massive raid that broke up what investigators described as a dogfighting operation shows that such a barbaric practice can be happening in our own metaphoric backyard, and we might not know it. As reported by The State’s John Monk and Noah Feit, the raid rescued 305 dogs, of which...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition to attractions that participate in Museums For All, the Explorer Pass is exclusive to Colorado and built into your EBT card. Read on to find out how to access discounts at close to a dozen Colorado attractions through your SNAP card.
Comments / 0