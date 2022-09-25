Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Orange Trio Claim Player of the Week Honors
For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after 'Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive BackGarrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it's the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.
cuse.com
Orange Host Wagner Saturday
The buzz around Syracuse football continues this week after another fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory. The excitement is certainly warranted. After all, the Orange are off to their best start since 2018 and entered this week's coaches poll at No. 25. The Orange put their four-game winning streak on the line...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Orange Claim 3-1 Triumph
Graduate student Chelsea Domond had two goals and one assist to help Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2) pick up an ACC victory against visiting Miami (3-3-2, 0-3-0), 3-1, on Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Domond, redshirt sophomore Ashley Rauch and graduate student Blue Ellis each found the net for Syracuse. HOW...
cuse.com
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
RELATED PEOPLE
Monday Musings: Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman NIL Opportunity?
Adam Weitsman, a longtime supporter of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced through Syracuse.com that he is prepared to offer NIL deals of up to $1 million for one "five star" basketball and football prospect each year. While it is probably too far into the 2023 cycle for that to have an impact, ...
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
NY farm workers are about to get more overtime, and taxpayers are footing the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Farm workers in New York are about to receive a big bump in overtime pay after a state board recommended that the trigger for overtime wages drop from 60 to 40 hours a week. The changes will be phased in over the next decade. Farmers are...
Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why. Officials at the zoo say they are working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Clinton Central School District announces their new superintendent
CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
cnycentral.com
"I'm not his boss," Syracuse Council President on fellow Councilor accused of crime
Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.
localsyr.com
ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson
UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
Comments / 0