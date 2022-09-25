ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Orange Trio Claim Player of the Week Honors

For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after 'Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive BackGarrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it's the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.
cuse.com

Orange Host Wagner Saturday

The buzz around Syracuse football continues this week after another fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory. The excitement is certainly warranted. After all, the Orange are off to their best start since 2018 and entered this week's coaches poll at No. 25. The Orange put their four-game winning streak on the line...
cuse.com

Orange Claim 3-1 Triumph

Graduate student Chelsea Domond had two goals and one assist to help Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2) pick up an ACC victory against visiting Miami (3-3-2, 0-3-0), 3-1, on Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Domond, redshirt sophomore Ashley Rauch and graduate student Blue Ellis each found the net for Syracuse. HOW...
cuse.com

'Cuse Cracks Top-25

For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
Syracuse.com

Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
Syracuse.com

A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good

Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
WKTV

Clinton Central School District announces their new superintendent

CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
cnycentral.com

"I'm not his boss," Syracuse Council President on fellow Councilor accused of crime

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.
localsyr.com

ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson

UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
