For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after 'Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive BackGarrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it's the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO