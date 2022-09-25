Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Saipan Tribune
Leaders bare state of education in CNMI
Leaders of the three largest educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, and the Northern Marianas College—came together to discuss the state of education in their respective institutions during the Education Summit held last last Thursday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall.
Saipan Tribune
On the precipice of change, education always leads the way
After attending the State of Education Address on Sept.22, 2022, presented by the three key educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Northern Marianas College—I am optimistic about the direction of education in the CNMI. These institutions’ collective effort to provide high quality education and training for our people reinforces the fact that the CNMI is a leader in our region when it comes to education and access.
Saipan Tribune
NMC swears in new student officers
Eight student officials of the Associated Students of Northern Marianas College or ASNMC were sworn in Friday, Sept. 23, at the Pacific Islands Club. They are Anushi Joshi, president; Jefferson Cunanan, vice president; Jenara Bai, treasurer; Daryll De Luna, secretary; Henry Hofschneider San Nicolas Jr., Tinian representative; Bonnie Gio Sagana, Eloise Lopez, and Jami Starling, senators.
Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country’s Top 100
The decision between colleges is one of the most important decisions a person, and a family, has to make. You have to weigh a number of important factors: academic rigor, reputation, living conditions, and of course, the price of tuition, when deciding which university is best for you. You can speak with alumni, you can go on tours, and you can do hours worth of research, but ultimately, you'll have to make your final choice.
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
US News and World Report
Asian Women in U.S. Financial Sector See Race and Gender as Career Hurdles - Study
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Almost 60% of Asian women working in the U.S. financial sector say their race has hindered their careers, particularly at senior levels, according to a study by The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) published on Tuesday. The so-called "bamboo ceiling" that limits the advancement...
Investopedia
Legendary Latinx Entrepreneurs
Latinx culture has played a huge role in the development of the U.S., but all too often, stories of its most impressive entrepreneurs are lost to a system that is frequently unsupportive of nonwhite ethnic groups. This is partly because members of these groups are often characterized as “illegal,” and...
clearadmit.com
Admissions Director Q&A: Paula Amorim of IESE
We continue to deliver behind-the-scenes insights into MBA admissions in our Admissions Director Q&A with Paula Amorim, the Director of Admissions of the Full Time MBA at IESE Business School. She joined the Admissions team after completing her MBA at IESE in 2016 and was previously responsible for the Latin American market, based in the Sao Paulo campus. She is an Industrial engineer from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, in her hometown, Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Prior to the MBA, she dedicated her career to management consulting in local firms in Brazil.
wonkhe.com
Students are not immune from the cost of living challenges
It was budget day in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and there was plenty of good news for students. The €3,000 upfront “student contribution fee” is now the most expensive in the EU, but was cut by €1,000 for the 2022/23 academic year as a “once-off” measure – and there’s a promise of a (lower) permanent reduction in the background too.
laboratoryequipment.com
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
There’s no denying the rule of law has a positive economic impact
What drives economic growth and job creation, and decreases poverty? This is today’s dominant concern for senior policymakers in our cities, states, and, indeed, the entire country. Adam Smith in “The Wealth of Nations” provided an answer much earlier in a related context: “Commerce and manufactures can seldom flourish...
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
