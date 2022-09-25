ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland soccer defeats Ohio State in defensive battle

With both sides struggling to find offense, Maryland Head Coach Sasho Cirovski sent freshman Max Riley to warm up as the first half concluded in hopes of giving his team life on the attack. Riley did just that only 11 minutes into the second half, collecting a pass inside the...
Maryland volleyball nearly posts remarkable come-from-behind effort in loss to Indiana

Maryland Volleyball lost a thrilling five-set match versus Indiana 3-2. The Terps finally returned home to College Park after playing their last ten games on the road. The Terps hoped their return home would bring a better feeling after suffering a tough loss to Illinois on Friday. Indiana was also looking for a rebound performance after being swept by Penn State in their Big Ten opener.
