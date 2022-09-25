Read full article on original website
Bulldogs Earn 1-1 Draw at No. 4 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – The Yale men's soccer team once again shined on the national stage. Kahveh Zahiroleslam's goal at 68:33 earned the Bulldogs a 1-1 draw at No. 4 Duke on a gorgeous night at Koskinen Stadium. Both teams entered unbeaten, and the game certainly lived up to the...
Bulldogs Dominate at Princeton Invitational; Win by 12 Strokes
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's golf program dominated at the Princeton Invitational this weekend behind three top-10 finishes – including a third-place finish from senior Ami Gianchandani – to win the tournament title at the Springdale Golf Club. Competing in a field that included all six...
Yale Takes Third at 46th Annual Macdonald Cup
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a trio of top-10 finishes, the Yale men's golf program finished third in the 46th annual Macdonald Cup at the world-famous Yale Golf Course this weekend. First year Will Lodge highlighted a strong weekend for the Bulldogs, taking second on the individual leaderboard. Minnesota...
Bulldogs Earn First Place at Hoyt Trophy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing at three events this weekend. The Bulldogs battled challenging conditions at three regattas, coming away with first at the Hoyt Trophy, ninth at the Hood Trophy, and sixth at the Salt Pond Invite. The Hoyt Trophy was...
