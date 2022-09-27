Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba

The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.

Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba on Monday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Forecasters said they expect Ian to strengthen rapidly as it makes its way north-northeast from the Caribbean Islands with conditions in western Cuba having begun to deteriorate Monday night with significant wind and storm surge impacts expected.

In its 8 p.m. EDT update, forecasters said the center of the storm was located about 130 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. It's expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Monday night or Tuesday morning.

"Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday," the latest forecast read.

Ian was notching sustained winds as strong as 100 mph with higher gusts. Storms become hurricanes when sustained winds reach 74 mph, Category 2 at 96 mph and Category 3 at 111 mph.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, but was downgraded for Grand Cayman to a tropical storm warning.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for the lower Florida Keys.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from Card Sound Bridge to Key West, as well as the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Tampa Bay and the Anclote River southward.

Storm surges mean there is a possibility of life-threatening rising water moving in on the coastline. The NHC said water could rise up to 10 feet along the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

"Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the hurricane warning area tonight and early Tuesday," the advisory reads.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, as well as the Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge to Channel 5 Bridge and Lake Okeechobee.

Ian's approach prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday, which authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

By Saturday morning, all of Florida was in the storm's forecast cone. By then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in his state as Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened over the Caribbean.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," the Republican governor said. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

If Ian strikes the United States as a hurricane, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the mainland United States this season, according to Accuweather, and the first named system to directly impact the East Coast since Tropical Storm Colin in July.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands with local maximum up to 8 inches; Western Cuba could see as much as 10 inches with a local maximum of up to 16 inches; and Florida Keys to the southern and western Florida Peninsula and 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches Monday through Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall may affect North Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the NHC.

Ian is expected to reach peak intensity over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in 36 hours, the NHC said in a discussion.

"Ian is still forecast to remain at or near major hurricane strength as it passes near the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday," it said.

"Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida Tuesday, spreading to central and northern Florida Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing flash, urban and small stream flooding. Significant prolonged river flooding is likely across central Florida."

Storm surge could raise water levels up to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the watch area Monday night and early Tuesday, the NHC said.

The hurricane center shows one other storm brewing in the Atlantic, which has a 70% chance of forming into a cyclone.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less favorable toward the end of the week," the latest NHC forecast read.

Meanwhile, the storm prompted NASA to cancel its planned Tuesday launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm, and the rocket is being rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center to protect it. A new target for launch is Oct. 2.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com