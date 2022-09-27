ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQQAU_0iAGC5uX00
Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba on Monday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Forecasters said they expect Ian to strengthen rapidly as it makes its way north-northeast from the Caribbean Islands with conditions in western Cuba having begun to deteriorate Monday night with significant wind and storm surge impacts expected.

In its 8 p.m. EDT update, forecasters said the center of the storm was located about 130 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. It's expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Monday night or Tuesday morning.

"Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday," the latest forecast read.

Ian was notching sustained winds as strong as 100 mph with higher gusts. Storms become hurricanes when sustained winds reach 74 mph, Category 2 at 96 mph and Category 3 at 111 mph.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, but was downgraded for Grand Cayman to a tropical storm warning.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for the lower Florida Keys.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from Card Sound Bridge to Key West, as well as the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Tampa Bay and the Anclote River southward.

Storm surges mean there is a possibility of life-threatening rising water moving in on the coastline. The NHC said water could rise up to 10 feet along the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

"Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the hurricane warning area tonight and early Tuesday," the advisory reads.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, as well as the Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge to Channel 5 Bridge and Lake Okeechobee.

Ian's approach prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday, which authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

By Saturday morning, all of Florida was in the storm's forecast cone. By then, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in his state as Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened over the Caribbean.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," the Republican governor said. "We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

If Ian strikes the United States as a hurricane, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the mainland United States this season, according to Accuweather, and the first named system to directly impact the East Coast since Tropical Storm Colin in July.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands with local maximum up to 8 inches; Western Cuba could see as much as 10 inches with a local maximum of up to 16 inches; and Florida Keys to the southern and western Florida Peninsula and 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches Monday through Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall may affect North Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the NHC.

Ian is expected to reach peak intensity over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in 36 hours, the NHC said in a discussion.

"Ian is still forecast to remain at or near major hurricane strength as it passes near the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday," it said.

"Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida Tuesday, spreading to central and northern Florida Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing flash, urban and small stream flooding. Significant prolonged river flooding is likely across central Florida."

Storm surge could raise water levels up to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the watch area Monday night and early Tuesday, the NHC said.

The hurricane center shows one other storm brewing in the Atlantic, which has a 70% chance of forming into a cyclone.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less favorable toward the end of the week," the latest NHC forecast read.

Meanwhile, the storm prompted NASA to cancel its planned Tuesday launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm, and the rocket is being rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center to protect it. A new target for launch is Oct. 2.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Tornado#Florida Bay#Disaster Management#Noaa Forecasters#Cuban#Isla De Juventud
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs

The full scale of the disaster unleashed by Hurricane Ian on Florida began to emerge Thursday after catastrophic flooding trapped residents in their homes, destroyed bridges, and other critical infrastructure, and left over 2 million people without power.The fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. when measured by wind speed, Ian tore into the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon with violent gales, an epic storm surge, and as much as a foot of rain dropped over some areas.At first light on Thursday morning, emergency crews were beginning to reckon with the monumental devastation left in Ian’s wake, as homes...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy