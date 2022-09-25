Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Return Home to Host Colorado State, Wyoming
The Air Force volleyball team returns to the Academy this week, as it opens the home portion of its conference season with Mountain West matches against Colorado State and Wyoming. The Falcons will host the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 29, before welcoming Wyoming to Cadet East Gym for Alumni Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
csufresno.edu
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
Bulldog Breakdown: A Red Wave road trip
With the Bulldogs slated to fly across the country this week to UConn, some Fresno State faithful will follow on that big trip to the East Coast.
goairforcefalcons.com
Men Hold Steady at #11 in USTFCCCA Rankings
NEW ORLEANS – The Air Force men's cross country team held steady at No. 11 in the Sept. 27 edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division I National Coaches Poll, while the women received votes for the first time this season. Following a...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force names captains for 2022-23 season
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force has named its captains for the 2022-23 season, as announced today by head coach Frank Serratore. Senior Willie Reim and junior Luke Rowe will each wear a "C" while senior Blake Bride and junior Luke Robinson will each wear an "A". The...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Completes Perfect Weekend With 19-13 Win Over Augustana At Rare Air Invite
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's water polo (17-4) defeated Augustana 19-13 in Sunday action at the Rare Air Invite at the USAFA Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons went 4-0 for the weekend at the invite and extend their win streak to eight games. The trio of Grant Snyder, Ian...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Stuns San Francisco, 1-0
SAN FRANCISCO – Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season (1-4-2) while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss. Much credit is due to the Air Force defense,...
Hanford Sentinel
Vikings stay unbeaten with win over Tribe
Led by senior quarterback Ethan Winslow who had 236 yards and three touchdowns, the Kingsburg Vikings defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 49-28 on Sept. 23 in Kingsburg. The Vikings moved to 5-0 with the victory and will open Tri-County League play on Friday, Sept. 30 against Washington Union High School in Kingsburg.
thecampusjournal.com
Fresno State vs USC
The traditional David and Goliath story is too common in college football, with gigantic programs like Alabama and Georgia constantly being criticized for handpicking smaller programs to have “warm-up” games against. Most of the time these schools are compensated very nicely for their attendance at their own funeral in a sense.
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 5: Air Force vs. Navy
Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the...
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
