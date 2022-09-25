ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Return Home to Host Colorado State, Wyoming

The Air Force volleyball team returns to the Academy this week, as it opens the home portion of its conference season with Mountain West matches against Colorado State and Wyoming. The Falcons will host the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 29, before welcoming Wyoming to Cadet East Gym for Alumni Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csufresno.edu

Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play

Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
FRESNO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Men Hold Steady at #11 in USTFCCCA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Air Force men's cross country team held steady at No. 11 in the Sept. 27 edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division I National Coaches Poll, while the women received votes for the first time this season. Following a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force names captains for 2022-23 season

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force has named its captains for the 2022-23 season, as announced today by head coach Frank Serratore. Senior Willie Reim and junior Luke Rowe will each wear a "C" while senior Blake Bride and junior Luke Robinson will each wear an "A". The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Stuns San Francisco, 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO – Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season (1-4-2) while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss. Much credit is due to the Air Force defense,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Vikings stay unbeaten with win over Tribe

Led by senior quarterback Ethan Winslow who had 236 yards and three touchdowns, the Kingsburg Vikings defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 49-28 on Sept. 23 in Kingsburg. The Vikings moved to 5-0 with the victory and will open Tri-County League play on Friday, Sept. 30 against Washington Union High School in Kingsburg.
KINGSBURG, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Fresno State vs USC

The traditional David and Goliath story is too common in college football, with gigantic programs like Alabama and Georgia constantly being criticized for handpicking smaller programs to have “warm-up” games against. Most of the time these schools are compensated very nicely for their attendance at their own funeral in a sense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 5: Air Force vs. Navy

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Hanford Sentinel

Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'

The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
HANFORD, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
AdWeek

Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know how Fresno was founded?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA

