Chicago, IL

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt

During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer

Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Leads Bears In Tackles, Begging The Question: What Hip Injury?

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans came to town on Sunday afternoon. But throughout a wildly mediocre game from both teams, the Chicago Bears were able to shut down their opponents thanks to solid defense. Roquan Smith led the team in total tackles and had the momentum-swinging interception in the fourth quarter. So is he really dealing with an injury?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Announced Decision At Punter On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad. In order to make room for him, the front office released linebacker Delontae Scott. Berry actually played for the Steelers from 2015-2020. During that span, he averaged 44.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Bears icon Dick Butkus has some fun with the team's official Twitter account

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dick Butkus had a little fun Tuesday night as he took over the Bears' official Twitter account.Butkus, now 79, played for the Bears from 1965 until 1973.He posted a couple of videos, one showing a picture of himself next to his retired jersey number 51, and another in which he talked about his favorite game in which he ever played.Butkus said it was a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field – which the Bears shared with the Cubs before they moved to Soldier Field in 1971."It's the day that Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Announcers set for Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will hit the road to battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. While Chicago came away with a narrow win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), there are plenty of things to clean up, including an abysmal passing game. They should have a good chance to do that against a beatable Giants team.
CHICAGO, IL

