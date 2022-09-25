Read full article on original website
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt
During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
Dick Butkus takes over the Bears’ Twitter account on Tuesday
The Bears legend was at Halas Hall on Tuesday.
Instant analysis of Bears' 23-20 win vs. Texans in Week 3
An injured hip couldn’t stop Bears linebacker Roquan Smith from playing against the Texans and delivering the game-winning interception late in the fourth quarter. Smith caught a tipped Davis Mills pass intended for Rex Burkhead and returned it 18 yards to set the Bears up for the winning field goal as time expired.
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
Roquan Smith Leads Bears In Tackles, Begging The Question: What Hip Injury?
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans came to town on Sunday afternoon. But throughout a wildly mediocre game from both teams, the Chicago Bears were able to shut down their opponents thanks to solid defense. Roquan Smith led the team in total tackles and had the momentum-swinging interception in the fourth quarter. So is he really dealing with an injury?
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Cole Kmet wants offense to be the reason the Bears win games
The Chicago Bears (2-1) escaped Week 3 with a narrow victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), no thanks to their inept passing offense but with some help from the defense with clutch takeaways. Chicago’s run game racked up 281 yards on the ground against Houston, which included 157 yards from...
NFL insider: Bears to be 'active in receiver market'
Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider. "Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said. The Bears have one of...
Bears icon Dick Butkus has some fun with the team's official Twitter account
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dick Butkus had a little fun Tuesday night as he took over the Bears' official Twitter account.Butkus, now 79, played for the Bears from 1965 until 1973.He posted a couple of videos, one showing a picture of himself next to his retired jersey number 51, and another in which he talked about his favorite game in which he ever played.Butkus said it was a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field – which the Bears shared with the Cubs before they moved to Soldier Field in 1971."It's the day that Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns...
Announcers set for Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will hit the road to battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. While Chicago came away with a narrow win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), there are plenty of things to clean up, including an abysmal passing game. They should have a good chance to do that against a beatable Giants team.
