ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cofcsports.com

Elliott Scores Two Goals to Lead Cougars Past Bulldogs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – College of Charleston tied its highest-scoring game of the season, paced by a brace from Chris Elliott, in a 3-0 win over UNC Asheville in a non-conference match Tuesday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars (3-3-2) matched their previous high goal total...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Open Season at Old Town Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The College of Charleston men's golf team opened the season at the Old Town Collegiate Invitational hosted by Wake Forest. The Cougars finished in 11th place and were led by rookie Max Dupree who finished T-4. Dupree finished his first collegiate tournament 5-under par 70, jumping 11 positions from his day one finish. Dupree shot a 67 on both his second and third rounds, highlighted by five birdies during the final round.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Claim 28th SAISA Match Race Crown

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston sailing team cruised to the 28th SAISA Match Race Championship in program history to highlight another successful weekend on the water for the Cougars. Charleston also placed second at the Sugar Bowl Women's in New Orleans and second at the Ashley River Trophy, hosted by The Citadel.
CHARLESTON, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • Columbus Regional has rescheduled its free mammogram and prostate screening events. The Mamma-GLAM party will be Oct. 14. The Tailgate for Prostate at Advanced Urology-Leland is now set for Oct. 28.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Charleston, SC
City
Wilmington, NC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WNCT

New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Development proposal expands by 912 units

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Brunswick Stew Festival Gallery

Folks came out to the fairgrounds in Whiteville today to celebrate a southern classic. The Brunswick Stew Festival included good eats and smiling faces. WTXY Kool 103.9 FM’s Karen Nickel captured some of the fun Saturday morning.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#College Of Charleston#Uncw#Caa#Cougars
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Women dies after Wilmington car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: watching T.S. Ian, temps rebuild at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we start the new week highs will soar deep into the 80s Monday with higher humidity expected. Temperatures will trend down for the rest of the week and tropical moisture from Ian will raise rain chances late in the week. Ocean water temperatures...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy