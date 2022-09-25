Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
cofcsports.com
Elliott Scores Two Goals to Lead Cougars Past Bulldogs
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – College of Charleston tied its highest-scoring game of the season, paced by a brace from Chris Elliott, in a 3-0 win over UNC Asheville in a non-conference match Tuesday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars (3-3-2) matched their previous high goal total...
cofcsports.com
Cougars Open Season at Old Town Collegiate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The College of Charleston men's golf team opened the season at the Old Town Collegiate Invitational hosted by Wake Forest. The Cougars finished in 11th place and were led by rookie Max Dupree who finished T-4. Dupree finished his first collegiate tournament 5-under par 70, jumping 11 positions from his day one finish. Dupree shot a 67 on both his second and third rounds, highlighted by five birdies during the final round.
cofcsports.com
Cougars Claim 28th SAISA Match Race Crown
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston sailing team cruised to the 28th SAISA Match Race Championship in program history to highlight another successful weekend on the water for the Cougars. Charleston also placed second at the Sugar Bowl Women's in New Orleans and second at the Ashley River Trophy, hosted by The Citadel.
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • Columbus Regional has rescheduled its free mammogram and prostate screening events. The Mamma-GLAM party will be Oct. 14. The Tailgate for Prostate at Advanced Urology-Leland is now set for Oct. 28.
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
WECT
Development proposal expands by 912 units
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
columbuscountynews.com
Brunswick Stew Festival Gallery
Folks came out to the fairgrounds in Whiteville today to celebrate a southern classic. The Brunswick Stew Festival included good eats and smiling faces. WTXY Kool 103.9 FM’s Karen Nickel captured some of the fun Saturday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: watching T.S. Ian, temps rebuild at home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we start the new week highs will soar deep into the 80s Monday with higher humidity expected. Temperatures will trend down for the rest of the week and tropical moisture from Ian will raise rain chances late in the week. Ocean water temperatures...
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
